Schefter: Jaguars WR Christian Kirk Garnering Trade Interest

With the Pittsburgh Steelers in the market for a wide receiver ahead of the November 5 trade deadline, it’s worth monitoring what receivers could become available, and ESPN insider Adam Schefter said both former Steelers WR Diontae Johnson and WR Christian Kirk are garnering trade interest. While the Steelers can’t trade for Johnson due to NFL rules, the team could have interest in Kirk, and Schefter said the Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers are two teams who are looking to add a receiver,

“The two receivers that have generated the most conversation so far are Carolina’s Diontae Johnson and Jacksonville’s Christian Kirk, league sources told ESPN,” Schefter wrote tonight.

He added that Pittsburgh is a team looking to add a receiver,

“Teams still in need of a receiver are thought to be the Steelers and the Chargers, among others.”

With Pittsburgh unable to trade for Johnson, Kirk looks like a possible target. With the Jaguars sitting at 2-5, they could wind up being sellers at the deadline, and Kirk could be someone the team looks to move. This season, he has 25 receptions for 320 yards, but has just four receptions in Jacksonville’s last two games. With this season looking like a lost cause for the Jaguars, the Steelers could be a potential team to swoop in and target Kirk.

Kirk has no guaranteed money on his contract beyond this season, which could be appealing to Pittsburgh, who is currently sitting at 5-2. The Steelers’ wide receiver room is thin outside of George Pickens, and Kirk would represent a big upgrade and someone with the capability to work inside or outside.

This season, Kirk has played 112 slot snaps and 250 snaps out wide, per PFF. Calvin Austin III has been solid in the slot for Pittsburgh this season, but the flexibility that he provides will certainly be intriguing to the Steelers and other receiver-needy teams. Given that Kirk is on the market, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Pittsburgh was one of the teams that inquired and continued to pursue him ahead of the deadline.

There should be other receivers on the market ahead of November 5, but Kirk, who had 1,108 yards for the Jaguars in 2022, is going to be one of the best available. After missing out on Brandon Aiyuk and Davante Adams, the Steelers could be aggressive in going after Kirk to bolster their passing attack.