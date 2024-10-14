Pittsburgh Scored 32 Points. Justin Fields Wants More.

On paper, the Pittsburgh Steelers scoring a season-high 32 points in what ended as their most comfortable win of the season feels like a job well done. Beat the hapless Las Vegas Raiders by 19 in their place, break a two-game losing skid, prepare for back-to-back home games under the lights against the New York Jets and New York Giants. For Justin Fields, “good enough” isn’t good enough. Speaking to reporters postgame, he said Pittsburgh should’ve hung a crooked number on Las Vegas.

“I think we could have put more out,” Fields told reporters postgame via the Steelers’ team site. “A couple of mishaps, but 32 points is pretty solid. But we’re just gonna keep getting better, keep working, and hopefully we put up more next week.”

It was easily a season-high for the team in scoring and its most in a road win since Christmas in 2017, seven years ago, when the Steelers beat up on the Houston Texans, 34-6. Aided by turnovers and a blocked punt, Pittsburgh’s offense got going in the second half with 20 points to pull away after a slow start.

Still, there were missed moments. The Steelers’ offense was its typical sluggish self in the first half, sitting at six points until just before halftime. Pittsburgh’s promising opening drive stalled before another 50-plus-yard Chris Boswell field goal. They punted on their next two drives and settled for a field goal on the other, costly penalties backing them up and putting them in “and long” situations to dig out of. Pittsburgh finished the game with seven penalties for 50 yards, most of which came on the offense in the first half.

It wasn’t until T.J. Watt’s first punchout that the offense found a way to finish and even then, it took Fields improvising on 4th and 1 for the Steelers’ first touchdown. With crisper play, the Steelers could’ve made a push for 40.

Fields’ mentality is appreciated and it’s how he’s acted all year. Big wins, tough losses, he’s been the same guy. Measured and looking toward what can get better without getting caught up in the horizon, dismissing questions about his job standing or what wins can do for his future. He’s had the right attitude.

For Pittsburgh to carry out his mission, the offense will need to play cleaner, and Fields will need to be more accurate than he was in this one. There’s also the question if he’ll be given that chance or if Russell Wilson will pass him by next Sunday night.