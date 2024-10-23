‘Nobody’s Closing The Door On Him’: Justin Fields ‘Did His Job’ During Starting Stint, Charlie Batch Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t acquire Justin Fields this offseason to be their starter in 2024. They did, however, envision him as a possible long-term option in the future. Due to injury, they got a six-game preview of that potential future, even if they eventually turned to Russell Wilson.

Former Steelers QB Charlie Batch believes Fields has nothing to hang his head over, despite his newfound circumstances. While HC Mike Tomlin made it clear without saying it directly that this wasn’t a benching because he was never the starter, the fact remains that he started a week ago and sat on the bench on Sunday.

“Justin [Fields] did his job”, Batch said on the DVE Morning Show. “Nobody’s sitting here closing the door on him. He did his job as the backup. He got them to 4-2. He handed the keys to the Cadillac over to Russell [Wilson] saying, ‘You’re welcome, brother’”.

The Steelers posted a 4-2 record with Fields starting, usually as a positive contributor. They could have gone 5-1 if the defense didn’t allow a last-second game-winning touchdown on 4th and goal to the Dallas Cowboys.

But there was enough in Fields’ tape that justified Tomlin turning to Russell Wilson once he was ready. Again, he didn’t technically bench Fields because he wasn’t technically the intended starter. But was there an opportunity that he could take away this job with a high level of play? You bet there was.

While Fields didn’t quite play to that show-stopping level, you saw the talent that has kept analysts intrigued. Most, in fact, thought Tomlin was making a mistake by turning to Wilson and away from Fields.

Justin Fields clearly played the best ball of his career over the first six weeks of this season. “I think ultimately you have to look at the coordinator situation and the terminology of plays”, Batch said in explaining why. “When you don’t have that continuity, that’s a challenge for people”.

But, he said, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson are now in a situation in which they must put team first. But inside there is no animosity or rivalry between them. Ultimately, neither of them makes the decision about who will start, anyway. That is squarely on Tomlin’s shoulders, and he wears that responsibility deliberately.

Right now, Tomlin looks smart for going with Wilson, but Fields, as Batch said, did his job. His job for this year, anyway, was to provide credible, quality play as the backup, and he did that. What that means for his future beyond this season, we can’t say right now.

Justin Fields already justified his trade acquisition just by keeping the team moving through six games. The Steelers have Super Bowl aspirations this year, even if their fans don’t buy it. They are 5-2 right now because Fields played well enough to get them there. They won’t forget that even if Russell Wilson starts for the rest of the season.