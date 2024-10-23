Najee Harris A ‘Good Thing For Most Offenses’: Maurice Jones-Drew Ranks Steelers RB Among Top 2025 Free Agents

Things might not have started out in 2024 the way that Najee Harris was hoping, with the Pittsburgh Steelers declining his fifth-year option.

But over the last two weeks, Harris has started to heat up, rushing for 100+ yards in back-to-back games. During that stretch, Harris has looked as good as he ever has, running with great strength and showing off some nimble feet and elusiveness, allowing him to rip off chunk runs time and time again.

In the last two games, Harris has two 30+-yard runs and has seven of his 12 10+-yard runs on the season.

His best football is coming at a great time as he’s in a contract year. For former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew, Harris is one of the best running backs poised to hit the open market next season. In a piece for NFL.com Wednesday, Jones-Drew ranked Harris as the third-best running back set for free agency.

“Harris might not be flashy, but he’s productive every single year. He rushed for at least 1,000 yards and seven TDs in each of his first three seasons, and is on pace to reach 1,000 yards again this season,” Jones-Drew writes for NFL.com. “He’s a hard-nosed runner who wears defenses down. Pittsburgh didn’t pick up Harris’ fifth-year option, which is why he’s due to hit the market in 2025 instead of 2026.

“Having a durable back like Najee Harris would be a good thing for most offenses.”

The best ability is availability, and Harris hasn’t missed a single game in his career. He’s always available, always on the field and has largely been a consistent contributor, even in offenses that struggled to do much of anything right.

Now in Arthur Smith’s scheme, Harris is playing his best football and is really starting to get on a roll.

Through the first seven games of the season, Harris has rushed for 478 yards and two touchdowns on 117 carries, good for 4.1 yards per carry. In the last two weeks alone he’s rushed for 208 yards on 35 carries, good for 5.9 yards per carry. To say he’s on a dominant run is an understatement.

The Steelers’ decision to decline Najee Harris’ fifth-year option was puzzling, considering Smith was bringing in a new offensive scheme that thrives on the run, which had many expecting Harris to have a big season. Being able to have Harris under contract next season for $6.79 million seemed like a no-brainer.

But the Steelers declined. Though they stated they wanted Harris around long-term and just wanted to get a look at him within a new offense first, it does seem like this is it for Harris, regardless of how he does this season, which is a shame.

Fortunately for him, though, he’s the type of back who will have plenty of suitors on the open market due to his durability and play style. In a market that also could feature names like Cleveland’s Nick Chubb, Minnesota’s Aaron Jones, and Los Angeles’ J.K. Dobbins, Harris could be the best of the bunch moving forward. That could lead to a big payday for the former Alabama star.