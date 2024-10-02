Jerry Jones Doesn’t Expect ‘Overwhelming Presence’ Of Cowboys Fans In Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play in their first primetime matchup of the season. It doesn’t get any bigger than playing the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Fortunately, they will be hosting this game at home in the battle between two of the most popular franchises in the nation. If you are worried about Cowboys fans taking over Acrisure Stadium, don’t be. Not even Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks that will happen.

“Well, we’ve got a lot of fans in the eastern part of the country, and that includes Pittsburgh,” Jones said via the Cowboys YouTube channel. “However, I’m very familiar with the following and enthusiasm that is there for the Pittsburgh Steelers. And so I don’t expect any overwhelming presence, but we’ll have our fans. We always do. We [travel] better than most anybody, so we’ll need every one of them, too, because I have all the respect in the world for that organization and that coach.”

Mike Tomlin talked about the significance of the Steelers-Cowboys matchup earlier today. It is one that dates back to 1960, with three Super Bowl matchups between the two organizations. The Steelers won both championships in the 1970s, while the Cowboys took home the Lombardi for the 1995 season. They are the only two teams to face each other three times in the Super Bowl. The Steelers are tied for the most Super Bowl championships with six, while the Cowboys are close behind with five.

Many around the country who didn’t have a franchise near them in the 1970s adopted either the Cowboys or the Steelers as two of the dominant teams of the time. That is part of the reason why there are so many fans of both organizations, particularly Pittsburgh, which is an otherwise smaller city.

So, while there will definitely be some Cowboys fans in the stands, don’t expect a full takeover or any silent counts for the Steelers offense.