Jaylen Warren Sheds Injury Status, Will Play Against Raiders

Never count out Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. Despite entering the week doubtful with a knee injury, Warren ends the week good-to-go. In a Saturday morning update from the team, Warren has been upgraded from questionable to not carrying an injury designation, meaning he will play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Warren was pulled from the team’s Week 3 game due to a knee injury, missing Week 4 and Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys. He seemed poised to miss his third-straight game due to the injury but got in limited practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, telling reporters he felt healthy enough to play. Warren practiced in full Friday and was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report, Mike Tomlin telling reporters he felt “optimistic” about Warren’s chances of playing.

Good health has been hard to find for Warren this season. He injured his hamstring in the preseason, limiting him in the Week 1 opener. He looked healthy in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, averaging nearly 5-yards per carry in the win, before hurting his knee during the Chargers’ game.

Warren’s presence is a big boost to a struggling Steelers’ running game. Pittsburgh is one of the least efficient rushing teams this season and they’ve rarely created the big play on the ground. They’ll take on a Raiders’ defense that has statistically struggled against the run, though their 5-2 defensive front could pose problems for the Steelers’ offensive line.

With Cordarrelle Patterson still out due to an ankle injury, Harris and Warren will serve as the team’s top two backs. It should also mean the team won’t have to elevate RB Jonathan Ward from the practice squad, freeing up a spot for another position of need like outside linebacker. Aaron Shampklin will be the third-string back, playing on special teams and perhaps seeing some third down work as he did while Warren was out.