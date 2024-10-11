Jaylen Warren’s Status Improving, Team ‘Optimistic’ He’ll Play Against Raiders

At the beginning of the week, it looked doubtful RB Jaylen Warren would be out there against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday afternoon. But forever the underdog to beat the odds, Warren has a real chance to suit up in Week 6. After missing the last two games with a knee injury, Mike Tomlin said Friday that Warren’s health is “looking up.” He’ll officially be listed as questionable for the Raiders game, per 93.7 The Fan, which tweeted a clip of Tomlin talking about QB Russell Wilson and Warren.

“He was a full participant today,” Tomlin said of Warren via The Fan. “Good trajectory on the upswing. Feeling optimistic about his inclusion. He’s listed as questionable.”

Tomlin began the week by calling Jaylen Warren “doubtful” with his knee injury. But he’s practiced throughout the week, limited on Wednesday and Thursday before being full today, telling reporters he felt good and was willing to put on his pads this weekend. He also noted Tomlin had to pull him out of the Week 3 Chargers game, the longtime head coach protecting an obviously limping Warren from further injury.

The Steelers’ running game has struggled this year in part due to backfield injuries. Pittsburgh has one of the NFL’s most inefficient running games with RB Najee Harris registering 3.3 yards per carry and a sub-45-percent run success rate. They’ve lacked the burst and big-play ability Warren is capable of providing.

Injuries have defined the start of Warren’s season. He pulled a hamstring in the preseason and was limited in the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons because of it. After a respectable nine-carry, 42-yard performance against the Denver Broncos, Warren was unable to finish the Chargers game due to injury. Harris and RB Cordarrelle Patterson closed out the win instead.

This year, Jaylen Warren has just 14 carries for 54 yards and no rushing scores. He’s also chipped in five receptions, working as the team’s third-down back when healthy.

If Warren can play, the team won’t have to elevate Jonathan Ward to assume RB3 duties. If the team doesn’t make such a move by tomorrow at 4 PM/EST, it’ll be a strong sign Warren will dress. RB Aaron Shampklin would become the third-string back and help out on special teams while also being a third-down option should the team choose to manage Warren’s reps in his first game back.

Pittsburgh will release its final injury of the week report shortly.