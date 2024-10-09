Jaylen Warren Says He Could Play On Sunday

While Mike Tomlin labeled RB Jaylen Warren as doubtful for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Warren told reporters after practice today that he hopes to suit up Sunday.

“I feel great. I don’t know, that’s their decision, whatever they decide. But I feel good, I could play. If they let me out there, I’ll play. It’s their call,” Warren said per Mike Prisuta of DVE on Twitter.

Mike Tomlin assessed Jaylen Warren as “doubtful” on Tuesday but Warren didn’t look or sound doubtful today: “I feel great. I don’t know, that’s their decision, whatever they decide. But I feel good, I could play. If they let me out there, I’ll play. It’s their call.” pic.twitter.com/u3O389Qf5K — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) October 9, 2024

Warren has missed Pittsburgh’s last two games, both losses, with a knee injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Steelers opted not to place Warren on IR, meaning the team felt he would miss less than four games, so either this week or Week 7 against the New York Jets would be a logical timeline for Warren to return.

Tomlin had left the door open for Warren to play each of the last two weeks during his weekly press conference, but this week he was more down on Warren’s availability by calling him doubtful. Tomlin’s been steadfast that practice participation and the quality of practice will be the key determinant if a guy is able to play, so Warren could make a case to play on Sunday if he’s able to practice in full and show he’s back to full strength.

Warren being able to return would be huge for a Steelers offense that’s also down RB Cordarrelle Patterson, leaving the Steelers with Aaron Shampklin as the only healthy running back on their active roster behind Najee Harris. Jonathan Ward was elevated off the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, and Ward would likely be elevated again if Patterson and Warren can’t go against the Raiders.

Warren is Pittsburgh’s third-down back and the best pass-blocking running back on the team. He also provides a change of pace and allows Najee Harris to have more of a breather. Simply put, Pittsburgh’s run game and offense as a whole are better with Warren healthy, and hopefully he’ll be able to return soon, and potentially even this weekend.