‘I’m Kind Of Baffled:’ Charlie Batch On Patrick Queen’s Quiet Start

Linebacker Patrick Queen became the highest-paid free agent in Pittsburgh Steelers history, signed to an extraordinary $42 million deal. Five games into his Steelers career, his play has only been ordinary. Charlie Batch can’t figure out why. Appearing on 102.5 DVE’s morning show Tuesday, Batch hopes to see more from Queen. And fast.

“For me, I’m kind of baffled because as great as he played last year, you want to feed off of that energy that he’s bringing to the table,” Batch told the show. “And right now it’s just not happening on a consistent level. Don’t mean he can’t get there but where you are at this particular point.”

Queen has served his expected every-down role with the Steelers, playing 100 percent of the defense’s snaps through five games. He’s third on the team in total and solo tackles, 30 and 17, respectively. So far, the lack of splash has been noticeable. He has just one tackle for a loss, the same number as CBs Donte Jackson and Joey Porter Jr. and NT Montravius Adams. And he’s yet to record a forced fumble, fumble recovery (missing out on one in Week 4), sack, or interception.

Patrick Queen’s recorded at least nine tackles for loss in every season of his career prior to coming over to Pittsburgh and is now on pace to finish with just three of them.

Batch wonders if settling into his role as team signal caller coupled with playing on a new team after spending his first four years in Baltimore is a factor.

“I think that’s something that maybe he’s just trying to get a feel for,” Batch said. “‘How do I play alongside [Elandon] Roberts?’ Anticipating what the next guy is doing. Maybe that’s taking a little bit of time. Only he can answer that question.”

Publicly, the team has shown nothing but joy with Queen’s play. Last week, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin praised Queen his for communication and overall job that he’s done. While the Steelers looked on the same page the first three weeks, they’ve had more coverage busts and allowed bigger plays during their two-game losing streak. Queen and the defense will need to get back on track against what looks like an overmatched Las Vegas Raiders offense Sunday afternoon.