How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Raiders

A weekly article we post that gives a brief overview of how national media members view the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that too. When applicable, I’ll toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself just to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the Steelers’ Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders

Those Picking The Steelers

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (20-16)

Eric Edholm/NFL Network: Steelers (23-17)

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (24-14)

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Steelers (27-10)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Steelers (20-16)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (24-2)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Steelers (24-21)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Steelers (23-13)

Pat McAfee/Pat McAfee Show: Steelers

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Steelers (21-17)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Steelers (21-13)

Those Picking The Raiders

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Raiders (17-14)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Raiders (20-17)

Sam Farmer/LA Times: Raiders (21-20)

A.J. Hawk/Pat McAfee Show: Raiders

Totals

Those Picking The Steelers: 11

Those Picking The Raiders: 4

Quick Notes

– Vinnie Iyer’s 27-10 prediction for the Steelers to beat the Raiders is easily the biggest margin of victory any of the listed analysts have picked this year.

– In the Tomlin era, he is 1-3 on the road against the Raiders, winning last year but losing in 2012, 2013, and 2018. Pittsburgh hasn’t had consecutive road wins against the Raiders since 1994 and 1995.

– Offensively, these two teams have been similar in production. In points per game, the Raiders are 22nd. The Steelers are 26th. In yards per game, the Steelers are 23rd and Raiders 24th. In rushing yards per attempt, the Raiders are 28th, the Steelers 29th. Certainly not numbers worth celebrating but an even offensive matchup.

– Raiders TE Brock Bowers leads all tight ends in targets (36), receptions (28), and yards (313) along with plays of 20-plus yards (5).

– The Raiders are 5-3 at home under head coach Antonio Pierce from his interim stint last year to being named full-time head coach this year.

– Combined, the Raiders and Steelers have thrown for 10 touchdown passes this season. Coming into Week 6, that’s less than the Cincinnati Bengals (12), Minnesota Vikings (11), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11) have had themselves this year.