Giants’ Week 8 Thursday Injury Report: Dexter Lawrence Misses Practice With Hip Injury

Coming off a 28-3 beatdown at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in which former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett made his debut, the New York Giants are licking their wounds but getting an extra day to do so ahead of the Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

After being without punter Jamie Gillan and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson against the Eagles, the Giants saw Jackson sit out practice Thursday. Gillan continues to recover from a hamstring injury and missed practice as well.

Star nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, who continues to dominate the competition, is pushing through a hip injury that has limited him in recent weeks while outside linebacker Brian Burns is still dealing with a groin injury. Lawrence did not practice Wednesday while Burns practiced in a limited capacity and now has an Achilles issue added to his injury report listing.

The Giants released their Thursday injury report ahead of their primetime matchup with the Steelers just moments ago.

GIANTS’ WEEK 8 THURSDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

NT Dexter Lawrence (hip)

LB Ty Summers (ankle)

CB Cor’Dale Flott (groin)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck)

CB Tre Hawkins III (ankle)

P Jamie Gillan (hamstring)

LIMITED

OLB Brian Burns (groin/Achilles)

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles)

FULL

WR Jalin Hyatt (ribs)

It’s not a surprise to see Gillan and Jackson sitting out practice Thursday. Gillan missed all three practices last week with the hamstring injury and seems to be in line to miss Monday night against the Steelers, though the extra day or work could help him return to the lineup. Same for Jackson, who didn’t practice Thursday and Friday last week and missed the loss to the Eagles.

Burns didn’t practice Wednesday and Thursday last week before being limited Friday and then playing against the Eagles, recording four tackles and a sack. Lawrence also didn’t practice Wednesday and Thursday last week before being limited Friday. He recorded two sacks against the Eagles.

Having three cornerbacks miss practice Thursday is tough for the Giants, who have struggled to keep a lid on things in the passing game this season. In total, six defensive pieces are dealing with injuries and either missed practice or were limited Thursday.