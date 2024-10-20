Kenny Pickett Makes Eagles Debut Sunday

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has made his debut with the Philadelphia Eagles, mopping up in a garbage time win over the New York Giants Sunday afternoon. Leading 28-3, starting QB Jalen Hurts was rested and gave way to Pickett, who came in to finish things out.

With the Eagles up comfortably, Kenny Pickett is replacing Jalen Hurts at QB. This is precisely the kind of performance the Eagles needed to build confidence and quiet the outside noise (at least for a little while). Dominant on both sides of the ball. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) October 20, 2024

Pickett came in with 10:32 left in the fourth quarter. His job has primarily consisted of handing the ball off. He attempted one pass on 3rd and 8 of his opening drive, throwing incomplete to WR Parris Campbell.

Over the Eagles next two series, Pickett exclusively handed the ball off as Philadelphia drained clock to finish off their victory. Pickett attempted a pass on the Eagles’ final possession but was sacked by Giants LB Tomon Fox.

Pittsburgh drafted Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the first quarterback taken in what was and still has been viewed as a weak class. The heir apparent to QB Ben Roethlisberger, Pickett made his Steelers’ debut at halftime of Week 4, replacing Mitch Trubisky against the New York Jets. Pickett rushed for a pair of touchdowns that day but Pittsburgh blew a fourth quarter lead and lost to Zach Wilson and company.

Pickett had a quiet but inoffensive rest of the season as the team ended on a positive note and 9-8 finish. Pickett finished his first year with a 7-5 record, though he threw more touchdown (seven) than interceptions (nine). Expectations were high for his sophomore year, especially after a hot preseason. But Pickett and the Steelers’ offense struggled. While the team still won, Pickett threw only six touchdowns across 12 starts before suffering a high ankle sprain against the Arizona Cardinals.

In NFL history, Pickett has the ninth-lowest touchdown rate of quarterbacks with 300 career attempts (1.8-percent), surrounded by names like Tom Savage, Jimmy Clausen, and Bryce Young.

Undergoing tightrope surgery to accelerate his recovery, the team turned to third-stringer Mason Rudolph after benching Mitch Trubisky. Rudolph provided a spark and led the Steelers on a three-game winning streak to vault themselves into the playoffs, keeping the starting role even after Pickett was declared healthy.

Entering the offseason, Pittsburgh still professed faith in Pickett. Mike Tomlin said his starting quarterback at the end of 2023 was on the roster for 2024. But the team signed veteran Russell Wilson to a one-year deal and put him in “pole position” ahead of Pickett to start. Days after signing Wilson, Pickett requested a trade and the team shipped him to the Eagles in a pick swap deal. Pittsburgh sent Pickett and a fourth-round pick for a third-rounder and a pair of 2025 sevenths. One day after dealing Pickett, the Steelers traded for the Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields.

Pickett struggled in the preseason and had to hold off third-stringer Tanner McKee to keep his job. But he’s been the No. 2 quarterback this season and will be next-man-up if Hurts is rested or hurt this season.

It’s been a day of quarterback appearances and changes. The Browns are working on their third quarterback, Mason Rudolph made his first start as a Titan (building an early lead but now blown out) while the Giants face an uncertain quarterback situation for Week 8 against the Steelers.