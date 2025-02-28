Russini: Matthew Stafford Meeting With Rams, Decision Expected Soon With Raiders, Giants Involved

The Matthew Stafford saga in Los Angeles could be coming to a close rather quickly.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Stafford is set to meet with the Rams Friday at there r practice facility in Woodland Hills, Calif., to determine his future.

Stafford has been seemingly available via trade for a few weeks now, especially after the Rams gave him permission to contact other teams regarding a potential fit and new contract. Reports indicate that Stafford is seeking $50 million per year in a new contract, and Russini reports that the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders have had contract discussions with Stafford centering on a new two-year deal for between $90 and $100 million.

The Rams are set to meet with Matthew Stafford at their facility in person today regarding his future, per sources. The Raiders and Giants have discussed a two-year contract for Stafford that includes $90-100M guaranteed. A decision is expected soon. pic.twitter.com/zrldYpXPlm — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) February 28, 2025

Russini reported Wednesday from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that the Giants and Raiders were showing significant interest. In recent days, the Pittsburgh Steelers have lost some steam regarding a potential Stafford fit. The Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported that the Steelers never contacted Stafford or talked to the Rams, and likely wouldn’t meet Stafford’s contract demands.

The Raiders and Giants connections have heated up in recent days, especially with Stafford reportedly having a “chance” encounter at a Montana ski resort with Raiders minority owner and FOX broadcaster Tom Brady, who made a pitch for the Raiders.

Las Vegas could be a good landing spot for the veteran quarterback, considering the Raiders play in a dome at Allegiant Stadium, giving him eight or nine home games a year in a controlled environment. He’d be playing under Super Bowl-winning head coach Pete Carroll, too, who is in his first season with the Raiders.

Stafford would also have the likes of young star tight end Brock Bowers and veteran receiver Jakobi Meyers to work with though the Raiders would need to do more work this offseason to put additional playmakers around Stafford in offensive coordinator Chip Kelly’s scheme.

Stafford turned 37 on Feb. 7 and is entering his 17th NFL season after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft out of Georgia by the Detroit Lions. He’s spent the past four years in Los Angeles and led the Rams to a Super Bowl title with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021.

Rams head coach Sean McVay stated on a recent podcast appearance that he hopes the Stafford situation works out and that the quarterback remains in Los Angeles. But right now, it seems to be trending toward Stafford moving on and getting a new contract elsewhere.