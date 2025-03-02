Report: League Source Believes Russell Wilson Will Sign With Giants

With both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields of the Pittsburgh Steelers due to be free agents in a few weeks, league sources are starting to take their best guess at where each might end up. The latest news has circled around 2024 starter Russell Wilson.

In a recent article from NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY, he shared some intel gathered at the combine, potentially linking Wilson with his next team.

“Russell Wilson (Steelers) is also someone whom the Giants have discussed,” wrote Hughes. “One league source believed him to be the player the Giants ultimately land.”

Before signing with the Steelers last offseason, Wilson met with the Giants, and New York’s previous interest could continue this offseason. The Giants, like the Steelers, enter the 2025 season without a true starting-caliber quarterback on their roster. Similar to the situation Pittsburgh found itself in after 2023 with Kenny Pickett, New York is looking for some semblance of normalcy at quarterback after cutting ties during the season with their former first-round pick, Daniel Jones, who is also set to be a free agent this offseason.

While Wilson surely provided an upgrade at quarterback for the 2024 campaign, it became clear that there was a hard limit to his ceiling. He finished the year with 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions through 11 games.

This news of Wilson potentially leaving shouldn’t after NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler reported the Steelers currently favor Justin Fields as their 2025 starter. However, as noted by Fowler, Wilson returning has not been ruled out.

“The sense I get is that Justin Fields has an edge over Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh’s pecking free agent quarterback order. There is sentiment for Fields in the building, and both sides would be open to a return. The Steelers have at least another week to crystallize those plans, and they certainly haven’t ruled out Wilson at this point.”

In his brief showing as the Steelers starter, Fields performed well, throwing for 1106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Perhaps more impressive was his work on the ground too, where he racked up 289 yards and five scores. Seemingly playing with far more restrictions within Arthur Smith’s offense, it could be worth giving Fields a fair look as the starter over Wilson this season.

Since Fields is a free agent, they could turn their attention to whomever the Steelers don’t end up signing. Even though there hasn’t been much smoke to Fields going to New York, some outlets have floated a possible marriage.

Still, Hughes and Fowler’s intel from the combine certainly seems to be pointing the Steelers and Russell Wilson in different directions.