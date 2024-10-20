Dulac: ‘You Can Pretty Much Bet’ Steelers Won’t Bring Back OT Dan Moore Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. has been a staple on the left side for four years. It’s doubtful he’ll make it five. Playing his best football in the final year of his rookie deal, Moore is lining up for a big-time payday. One that will come from someone other than the team who drafted him.

On Sunday’s KDKA’s Steelers’ kickoff show, the PPG’s Gerry Dulac believes there’s little chance of Dan Moore returning in 2025.

“He is going to become a very rich man in free agency,” Dulac said in a segment with KDKA’s Rich Walsh. “Because the Steelers are probably not, you can pretty much bet that they’re not going to re-sign him after drafting Troy Fautanu and Broderick Jones.”

For what it’s worth, Moore told Walsh he’d love to remain in Pittsburgh long-term.

Dan Moore has become a full-time starter, just like draft-mates RB Najee Harris and TE Pat Freiermuth. He took his lumps early in his career, pressed into action partially due to Zach Banner’s recurring knee problems. Fans have been quick to criticize him, and a year ago, the thought of Dan Moore playing somewhere else would’ve been welcomed. Now, with Moore thriving, Broderick Jones struggling, and Troy Fautanu lost for his rookie year, some are lamenting losing Moore next season.

Dulac is correct in saying that Dan Moore is set to get paid. There’s an O-line tax due in free agency, given the scarcity of talent, especially at offensive tackle. For a young, experienced, and ascending player, he’s in a prime position to cash in. Moore could command $15 million yearly or more on the market, a figure that might price himself out of Pittsburgh.

Coming into the year, that was the Steelers’ plan. Draft Fautanu, figure out the o-line combination this year, and in 2025, shift Jones to left tackle and keep Fautanu on the right side. But Jones has been a massive disappointment this season and is only starting because of Fautanu’s season-ending dislocated kneecap. If his struggles continue, it’ll be hard to make him a slam-dunk starting left tackle next year. While it’s his “natural” position, Jones has more work at right tackle than the left side and didn’t have the technique woes as a rookie, suggesting his problems aren’t exclusive to what side he’s playing on.

Quarterback will be the driving headline in the offseason. But the Steelers’ plans for protecting whoever is under center next year will be a key one. Dulac’s correct that it probably won’t be Moore, but the plan to replace him isn’t as clear-cut as it was coming into the year.