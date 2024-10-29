Dan Orlovsky: Russell Wilson Looks Like ‘Best’ Version Of Himself Since 2021

Making the move to Russell Wilson under center despite sitting at 4-2 was one that drew quite a bit of backlash for the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin.

Two weeks later, Wilson has looked as good as he ever has and the Steelers are on a roll, entering their bye week at 6-2 on the season.

Former NFL QB and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky was one of the loudest against the move to Wilson, stating that Justin Fields should be the Steelers’ QB now and moving forward. After two weeks of Wilson playing well, Orlovsky took to Twitter Tuesday morning to admit he was wrong.

Breaking down film from Wilson’s performance in the Steelers’ 26-18 win over the New York Giants, Orlovsky stated that Wilson looks the best version of himself since at least 2021, which is rather telling.

“Man, I’m gonna give it to Mike Tomlin and Russell Wilson. This is the best Russ, at least that I’ve seen, Russell just throw the ball. The most accurate I’ve seen Russell throw the ball since probably 2021. And Credit Mike Tomlin. Credit Russell Wilson. I was wrong about where I thought Russ was as a player,” Orlovsky said, according to video via Orlovsky’s Twitter. “Four clips. The keeper, the bootleg ball fake. Watch this throw to [Darnell] Washington on the run. Cut it loose. Fantastic. See it from this angle. It’s a really good throw. You can’t place it out there [any better]. Phenomenal. Phenomenal.

“Totally wrong on Russ. He is throwing it, man. Last one. Pickens ball down the field. Can’t throw it better. This one’s driven a little bit more. Not that moon ball. That air ball. Watch. Can’t throw it better, man. Can’t throw it better. Can’t do it better. Credit Tomlin. Credit Russ.”

Best I’ve seen Russ throw it since 21’ pic.twitter.com/EPrl9250xq — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 29, 2024

What Wilson has done the last two weeks is rather impressive. He’s making plays off play-action, pushing the football down the field and opening things up for the Steelers in the passing game. In turn, it’s opening up the box for the run game, too, which has thrived in recent weeks.

Wilson’s play and his fit in Arthur Smith’s offensive scheme is exactly what the Steelers envisioned this offseason when they put the pair together. The early returns are extremely encouraging. It’s causing quite a few people to admit they were wrong about Wilson, who still seemingly has some good football left in him and is playing at a high level right now.

They Steelers are a team to very clearly worry about moving forward, especially if all three phases are clicking together like this. The schedule gets much tougher in the second half of the season, but the vibes are high, and the Steelers are getting good quarterback play, too.