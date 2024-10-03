Cowboys RB Dalvin Cook Not Expected To Play Against Steelers

Though the Dallas Cowboys seem desperate for a run-game spark, veteran RB Dalvin Cook doesn’t appear to be their answer. Not this week. According to longtime reporter Ed Werder, Cook returned to practice after missing Wednesday’s session but isn’t expected to suit up Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

— Ed Werder (@WerderEdNFL) October 3, 2024

Cook was signed on Aug. 28 to the team’s practice squad where he remains today, still yet to appear in a game. Once of the NFL’s best runners, Cook led the league in rushing in 2020. Fast forward a couple years later and he’s trying to stay relevant in the league. In 2023, he struggled to find running room with the New York Jets, averaging a paltry 3.2 yards on 62 attempts, overtaken by the more exciting Breece Hall.

Through four games, the Cowboys have the worst rushing attack in football. Top two runners Rico Dowdle and Zeke Elliott are combining for just 3.7 yards per carry with a “long” of 10 yards. It’s even led the team to dabble with using WR CeeDee Lamb in the backfield on designed runs, including a successful toss play in last week’s win over the New York Giants. The team has also gotten FB/H-back Hunter Luepke involved more often, especially on third down.

Pittsburgh’s run defense remains one of the better in the league and is looking to get back to its stifling ways after showing some cracks in last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. RB Jonathan Taylor saw less success after a strong first drive but finished the day with 88 yards, the most an individual runner has posted against the Steelers this season.

While the Cowboys haven’t t moved the ball on the ground, they have a big and physical offensive line with the ability to win in the trenches. It also comes with pedigree, Dallas starting three first-rounders in LT Tyler Guyton, LG Tyler Smith, and veteran RG Zack Martin. As is the general rule of thumb, if the Steelers can win in the trenches, they’ll win the game. If not, they could face their first losing streak of 2024.