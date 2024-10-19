Insider: Steelers Expected To ‘Aggressively Pursue’ Wide Receiver Help Before Trade Deadline

It is no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers have been looking for ways to upgrade their wide receiver room. After failed attempts to acquire Brandon Aiyuk and Davante Adams, they are clearly on the hunt. That is not expected to stop with just two and a half weeks until the trade deadline.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Steelers are definitely still looking around for help.

“Sources believe the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers will be most aggressive in adding another receiver before the deadline gets here,” Jones wrote. “…Pittsburgh believes Russell Wilson has returned to form from a few years ago, and the hope is he can operate Arthur Smith’s offense more efficiently while opening up the vertical passing game. Coupling an improved offense with a stingy defense, Pittsburgh believes it is a contender in the AFC this year.”

He also noted the Chiefs are going to be among the teams aggressively pursuing WR help. That would likely mean that the Steelers will have competition in any trade they attempt to execute, potentially driving the price up.

The biggest interest right now is New York Jets WR Mike Williams. He signed with the team this offseason, but hasn’t had a great start to the season and Davante Adams made that room crowded. Reports indicate the Jets will be looking to trade him, and the Steelers have been linked by credible reports over the last week. The Jets obviously weren’t going to trade the Steelers a player to then turn around and play against them, so perhaps there will be movement next week on that front.

Adam Schefter recently listed several names that he expects to be talked about on the trade market via ESPN’s Get Up and that included eight wide receivers.

Via Adam Schefter/Get Up Which of these WRs would you most like to see traded to the #Steelers. **Diontae Johnson is not eligible. pic.twitter.com/KwdaRyx7EP — Ross McCorkle (@Ross_McCorkle) October 17, 2024

It isn’t the most exciting list, and cap space will have to be a consideration for some of them. Of course there could also be names not listed here that become available depending on the results of the next two weeks.

The Athletic’s insider, Dianna Russini, listed WR Deebo Samuel as a name to watch before the deadline. The San Francisco 49ers could use some cap relief and their WR room is loaded up, especially with Ricky Pearsall finally returning into the fold after a gunshot wound.

The trade deadline will occur during the Steelers’ bye week on Nov. 5.

Other than George Pickens, the wide receivers have combined for 20 receptions on 32 targets for 260 yards and a touchdown. That is just 3.3 receptions on 5.3 targets for 43.3 yards per game. That would be mediocre production for a No. 2 wide receiver, let alone the entire receiving corps not named Pickens.

Roman Wilson finally got a helmet on game day last week, but he only got five snaps. Now he is questionable for Sunday with an ankle injury. It is beginning to look like he will not be a contributor this season, which means they are going to need help on the trade market.