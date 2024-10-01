Batch Thinks O-Line Issues Could Make It ‘No-Brainer’ To Continue With Justin Fields Over Russell Wilson

After remarkable health along the offensive line over the last two seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers have found themselves in a bit of a predicament in 2024. Including whatever configuration of starters they use in Week 5, they will have started a different combination of linemen every week of the season. With Russell Wilson nearing his return from injury, could that play a role in the decision to continue rolling with Justin Fields?

“Yeah, it’s something to pay attention to because that’s Russ’ strength, the ability to get out of pressure and get out of the pocket. And when he [returns], if he’s not able to do that, then what does he look like from that perspective,” Charlie Batch said via DVE’s Morning Show with Randy Baumann. “That’s why we have to monitor that. And if that is an issue, then yeah, it’s a no-brainer to keep Justin Fields in because his mobility to be able to get in and out. So those are things that you definitely have to pay attention to.”

Fields improved a little in this area in 2024, but both he and Wilson had the longest time throwing in 2023. Wilson likes to hold onto the ball and extend plays with his legs. He has already reaggravated that calf injury once. Is it the best idea to put him back in there while the O-line is still in flux, where he will almost certainly be under pressure more than desired?

James Daniels was just placed on season-ending IR with a torn Achilles. The young line just got even younger, and Fields took a season-high four sacks as a result on Sunday.

Wilson is no stranger to being sacked. He has a decent chance of becoming the most-sacked quarterback of all time this season if he ends up starting. But he has also never really dealt with a calf injury like this before, certainly not at 35 years old.

Mike Tomlin was way more revealing than previous press conferences this week. He was asked if Fields has an opportunity to be the hot hand like Mason Rudolph was in 2023. He said it is possible, but they aren’t quite there yet. After deflecting these questions for weeks, it was the first sign of Fields being named QB1.

Will the offensive line issues be the deciding factor? Probably not, but it’s just one additional factor to consider in a mounting pile of things pointing to Fields as the starter. He is much more athletic at this point in his career, and his mobility has been a critical factor in the offense so far. The last thing they need is Wilson coming in to take away one of the best things going for the group right now.

Could things change in a few weeks if Fields struggles and the line finally starts to jell with some continuity? Sure, but it doesn’t seem like the best idea to make a change right now.