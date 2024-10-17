‘All In Or You’re All Out’ Former NFL QB Doesn’t Think Justin Fields, Russell Wilson Should Split First-Team Reps

The Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin are contemplating making a switch at quarterback this week. Justin Fields is 4-2 as the starter, so that seems like a very odd choice. But no one, not even Fields, would tell you that the offense has been consistently good enough for the Steelers to be a legitimate contender.

But if the Steelers bench Fields for QB Russell Wilson this week, it would be quite the move. The Steelers have actually made a similar move in their history when they benched Joe Gilliam in 1974 despite a 4-1-1 start. They turned to Terry Bradshaw, and as they say, the rest was history.

Making this move is still a big deal, but as Kyle Brandt put it on Good Morning Football Wednesday, Tomlin’s only one of a select few who could fathom making that move. And in preparation for making the decision, Tomlin has the quarterbacks splitting first-team reps in practice. But is that a good idea for anyone?

“I am worried about Tomlin giving, you forgot to say it, but Russell Wilson’s getting first-team reps,” said Chase Daniel on Thursday’s episode of Scoop City. “Justin Fields needs all those reps. It’s either all in or you’re all out. If you’re going to give Russell Wilson all the reps, give Russell Wilson all the reps and name him the starter. If you’re giving Russell Wilson the reps that Justin Fields needs because Justin Fields needs to continue to progress, those reps are so small. There’s only like 30 on a Tuesday, 40 on a Wednesday, I mean, there’s less than 100 reps.”

Abraham Lincoln once said “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” He was talking about a much more serious issue than a quarterback competition in Pittsburgh, but the idea is a universal truth. And that’s what Daniel is getting at. The Steelers and Tomlin should not be playing games with the reps at quarterback.

If they truly think Wilson can take the Steelers to the next level, go all-in and give him every single starter’s snap this week. Remember, he hasn’t played a single snap in the regular season. He needs every practice rep he can get.

But if the Steelers want to lean into what they’ve been doing through the first six games, give Justin Fields every starting rep in practice. He’s improved since Wilson suffered the first calf injury on the eve of training camp. And he doesn’t turn 26 years old until next offseason.

If the Steelers believe that Fields could be their quarterback of the future, they should not be messing around with him this season. But this is what happens when a team gets desperate to fix postseason issues without a long-term plan for the most important position in football.

The Steelers are facing the New York Jets on Sunday night. They are tied for the third-most sacks this season with 20. It’s going to be a tough matchup. So whoever Tomlin wants to start that game should be getting every first-team rep in practice this week to prepare.

And if Tomlin makes the switch to Wilson and it goes poorly, it could fracture the team and hurt Tomlin’s standing with his players. The last thing the Steelers need is a divided locker room. They’re right in the mix for a playoff spot but internal squabbling could throw all of that away.

So regardless of who Tomlin wants to start, he should give them every single rep with the first team to give them the best chance to succeed. Now is not the time to be playing games in practice. Otherwise, it could come back to haunt them in the real games.