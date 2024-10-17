Adamski: Zach Frazier In Walking Boot, Dulac Says He’s Out Past Bye Week

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie center Zach Frazier is in a walking boot after suffering an ankle sprain in last Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders. While it may only be precautionary and it appears Frazier has avoided a serious injury, it’s an important status update and potentially offers a window to when he’ll return to the lineup.

The Trib’s Chris Adamski spotted Frazier in a boot ahead of Thursday’s practice.

FWIW Zach Frazier in a walking boot on his left foot — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 17, 2024

Mike Tomlin ruled Frazier out of Week 7’s game against the New York Jets, deeming his injury as “week-to-week.” Per FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz, Frazier avoided structural damage, and it appears the injury is just a sprain.

Per the PPG’s Gerry Dulac, Frazier isn’t expected to return until after the team’s Week 9 bye, setting him up to face the Washington Commanders in Week 10. Despite Frazier’s toughness and old-school mentality, the Steelers won’t want to rush him back.

Steelers not expecting C Zach Frazier back until sometime after the bye week. Another blow to the O-line. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) October 17, 2024

With Zach Frazier out, veteran Ryan McCollum will get the nod as the Steelers’ starting center Sunday night against the New York Jets. It’ll mark his first start with Pittsburgh and second of his NFL career, the other coming in 2021 with the Detroit Lions. McCollum has spent the past two seasons on Pittsburgh’s practice squad and made the 53-man roster in 2024 after several o-line injuries in front of him. Spencer Anderson will presumably serve as the backup center.

It’s another lineup change to the Steelers’ front five and makes for the sixth different starting combination the team has used this season. Only once have they entered multiple games with the same o-line grouping, Weeks 5 and 6. It’s one reason for the offense’s problems in run blocking and pass protection. Frazier has been a bright spot up front, one of the best rookie offensive linemen in football this season. Per Pro Football Focus, he’s the NFL’s fourth-best center this season and fifth-best run blocker.