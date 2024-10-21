2024 Week 7 Steelers Vs. Jets Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

That was a rough half for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The offense couldn’t get it going other than a couple big plays, and the defense is getting carved up by Breece Hall and Aaron Rodgers. There have been some highly questionable penalties (or lack thereof) from Shawn Smith and his crew. A late interception by Beanie Bishop Jr. bailed out the Steelers from the first half being a disaster and Russell Wilson’s connection with George Pickens got them in the end zone just before halftime to bring the score close.

Here is that touchdown once again, just because it was so beautiful.

The Jets get the ball back after the half and they are currently up 15-13.

Steelers 0-6 on 3rd downs in first half. Tomlin mentioned how big that was at halftime #Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 21, 2024

START OF 2ND HALF

1st and 10, Garrett Wilson called for a false start. 1st and 15, Rodgers complete to Wilson for 18 yards.

1st and 10, Breece Hall stopped for no gain. 2nd and 10, Rodgers complete to Wilson for 8 yards. 3rd and 2, Alex Highsmith brought pressure and Rodgers incomplete to Adams.

The punt went 42 yards and was returned 9 yards by Calvin Austin III to the 21-yard line.

The Steelers have a chance to take the lead early in the second half now.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 3 yards. Sauce Gardner returned to the game. 2nd and 7, Wilson incomplete to Harris. 3rd and 7, deep to George Pickens for 37 yards. What an insane catch.

1st and 10, Wilson complete to Darnell Washington for 1 yard. 2nd and 9, Harris off right tackle for 4 yards. 3rd and 5, Wilson complete to Pat Freiermuth deep for 21 yards on a one-handed catch.

1st and 10, Warren up the middle for 10 yards.

1st and goal from the 3, Warren tackled for no gain. 2nd and goal, incomplete to Pickens in the end zone. He caught it, but not before he went out of bounds. 3rd and goal, Van Jefferson got tangled up and fell for an incomplete pass. That would have been a touchdown, bummer. The field goal is good. 16-15 Steelers.

That is the Steelers’ first lead of the day.

1st and 10, Rodgers incomplete. 2nd and 10, the pass was tipped up and Beanie Bishop Jr. intercepted it once again! Bishop returned it 41 yards to the 1-yard line. What a massive day for the undrafted rookie.

Here is that great Beanie INT second one of game #Steelers pic.twitter.com/zuW3JFrsfX — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 21, 2024

Xavier Newman-Johnson was injured on the play and it doesn’t look great with a lengthy delay in the game. He is being stretchered off the field. A scary scene on the field.

1st and goal, Wilson up the middle to score. They ruled it a touchdown on the field. The PAT was good. 23-15 Steelers.

The kickoff was returned to the 26-yard line.