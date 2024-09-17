‘You Don’t Know What Tomlin Is Looking For:’ Analyst Says Unfair To Judge Justin Fields From Outside

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-0 to start the 2024 NFL season, and they’ve done it with Justin Fields as the starting quarterback, not Russell Wilson. It’s not what anyone pictured since Wilson was named the starting quarterback, but that’s the reality of the NFL: injuries happen.

But Wilson’s calf injury and his recuperation certainly cast a shadow on everything Fields does as the starter. Heck, it’s over the entire organization, not just Justin Fields. Head coach Mike Tomlin has fielded his fair share of questions about the future of the quarterback competition.

When Wilson is healthy, who is going to be the starter? Will the Steelers turn the keys to the offense back to Wilson since they named him the starter? Or will Fields prove he should be the starter? And what would that even look like?

“You can’t say that Fields has done enough or not because you don’t know what Tomlin is looking for,” said former NFL C Jeff Saturday on Sportscenter Tuesday. “If he’s looking for wins, they’re obviously 2-0. If they’re looking for yardage, for extended drives, all those kinds of things. But I do think Justin Fields progressed from Week 1 to Week 2… He continues to give them a chance to win.”

One of the biggest questions facing Justin Fields in Pittsburgh was whether he could reduce the mistakes. And so far, he has. The Steelers are +5 in turnover differential in part due to Fields not throwing the ball to the opponent. Fields also made some important plays to keep drives going, especially against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.

But the big problem right now for the 2-0 Steelers is the lack of touchdowns. K Chris Boswell did all the scoring against the Falcons. Fields did find TE Darnell Washington for the team’s first touchdown of the season in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. But that’s it.

Obviously, it hasn’t cost the Steelers yet. The defense has played extremely well to start the season, but Saturday questions its sustainability.

“Now, is their defense always gonna play in everybody else’s backfield?” Saturday asked. “Hopefully, if you’re a Steelers fan, but I don’t think it’s gonna happen each and every week. 115 yards passing each week’s probably not gonna do much to win. But right now, they’re 2-0 and sitting atop of that AFC North. Can’t be upset about it.”

It feels like the perfect start to a season for Tomlin. The Steelers are undefeated, but there is plenty of room for improvement. But the test gets much tougher this week with the 2-0 Los Angeles Chargers coming to Pittsburgh.

It seems like Justin Fields has done everything asked of him so far. He’s avoided mistakes and been an effective game manager. But is that enough to remain the starter once Wilson is healthy? Hall of Fame WR Cris Carter still thinks Wilson should be the starter once he’s healthy.

But it’s what’s going on inside the building that matters. What does Tomlin want to see from Justin Fields? Or is there even anything Fields can do short of 400+ yards passing and three passing touchdowns a game? Only time will tell the answers.