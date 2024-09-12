Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 24)

Sept. 12 – Ep. 24: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I start by wrapping up the Steelers’ Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons. We talk about the dominant defensive line play that was ultimately the difference in this game, and the contributions that came from T.J. Watt, Larry Ogunjobi and Cameron Heyward. We also discuss Zach Frazier’s impressive debut and the Steelers’ decision to go for it on 4th and 1 towards the end of the game. It was Justin Fields’ unexpected Steelers debut, so we talk about that, the game plan and more.

We then go through the injury report for both the Steelers and the Denver Broncos, including ILB Patrick Queen not practicing on Thursday with a groin injury. We also discuss Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu in this segment and whether Jones is going back to the bench.

For the third topic, we give the second half of our season predictions since we didn’t get all of them last week.

We wrap up the show by answering a listener question from Brett in Texas about the personnel groupings that the Steelers used in Week 1.

