Steelers’ Week 2 Thursday Injury Report: Patrick Queen Sits Out With Groin Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Thursday injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos. According to today’s list, three players didn’t practice – LB Patrick Queen (groin), OG Isaac Seumalo (pec), and DL Cam Heyward (rest).

Two players were limited – QB Russell Wilson (calf) and CB Darius Rush (concussion). And three others were full participants – WR Roman Wilson (ankle), DL Larry Ogunjobi (knee), and OT Dan Moore Jr. (ankle).

Steelers Week 2 Thurs injury report: Did Not Practice: ILB Patrick Queen (groin), DL Cameron Heyward (rest) & G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) Limited Practice: QB Russell Wilson (calf), , CB Darius Rush (concussion) Full Practice: T Dan Moore Jr. (ankle), WR Roman Wilson (ankle),… pic.twitter.com/lEAthPRqZh — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 12, 2024

Steelers Thursday Injury Report

Full

DL Larry Ogunjobi (knee)

WR Roman Wilson (ankle)

OT Dan Moore Jr. (ankle)

Limited

QB Russell Wilson (calf)

CB Darius Rush (concussion)

DNP

LB Patrick Queen (groin)

DL Cam Heyward (rest)

OG Isaac Seumalo

Russell Wilson’s status remains uncertain for the weekend. But every sign is indicating that QB Justin Fields will receive his second start of the season, a Wilson return more likely for the Steelers’ Week 3 home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Wilson has dealt with a calf injury throughout the summer, initially strained in late July and aggravated last Thursday.

Seumalo is trending toward missing his second week with the pec injury he suffered before the season began. LG Spencer Anderson is expected to receive the start in Denver.

Queen is a new addition to the Steelers’ injury report. His status on Friday will be key but it’s not uncommon for players to miss a day mid-week and practice fully on Friday, as was the case with TE Darnell Washington last week.

Moore is dealing with an ankle injury suffered during Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, though he didn’t miss a snap. The fact that Moore practiced in full is a strong sign he’ll be healthy enough for this weekend. If he can’t play, Broderick Jones will shift to left tackle and rookie Troy Fautanu will make his first NFL start on the right side. Pittsburgh’s already had a slew of tackle injuries throughout the summer, losing Fautanu to a knee sprain during camp and Dylan Cook to a foot injury that landed him on injured reserve to start the season. If Moore does play, it’s unclear how the team will handle its starting tackles.

Rush suffered a concussion during last Sunday’s game and is working through protocol. Ogunjobi wasn’t mentioned by Mike Tomlin postgame or during his Tuesday presser but was limited Wednesday with a knee injury.

Roman Wilson sprained his ankle on a jet run during training camp’s first padded practice. He missed the rest of camp and the entire preseason, working in a limited capacity the past few weeks. Today was his first full practice, an encouraging sign. Still, even if he’s medically cleared, it’s likely he won’t dress this weekend while he catches up on lost reps.

Ogunjobi returning full after being limited yesterday is also positive news. He should play on Sunday. At 35, Heyward’s reps are being managed and he’ll also suit up.

Pittsburgh will face Denver at 4:25 PM/ET Sunday.