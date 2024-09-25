Watch: OG Isaac Seumalo Returns To Practice

After weeks of offensive line subtractions due to injury, there is an addition to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ front five. OG Isaac Seumalo returned to practice Wednesday, his first session since straining his pectoral in late August. Radio station 93.7 The Fan noted his return earlier today, showing him working on combo blocks with LT Dan Moore Jr.

You can see Seumalo wearing some sort of wrap on his left arm.

Seumalo suffered the injury just after roster cutdowns and missed the first three games of the Steelers’ season. He was initially feared to have suffered a complete tear that would’ve caused him to miss most if not the entire 2024 season, but further testing revealed only a strain, allowing for rest and the opportunity to return.

Arguably the Steelers’ best offensive lineman last season, Seumalo has a chance to play this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. It’s not yet clear if he practiced in a full or limited fashion. The Steelers will offer that information shortly once they release their Wednesday injury report.

If Seumalo can’t play this weekend, Mike Tomlin said Spencer Anderson and rookie Mason McCormick will rotate at left guard, something they began doing in last Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Signed ahead of the 2023 season, Seumalo started all 17 games last year and missed very little time, only coming out near halftime of the team’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Along with Seumalo, the team has also suffered offensive line injuries to OT Troy Fautanu (knee), OT Broderick Jones (wrist/elbow), C/G Nate Herbig (shoulder), and OT Dylan Cook (foot). Fautanu, Herbig, and Cook are on IR while Jones has played through his injury, though his play has been impacted.