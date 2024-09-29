Tom’s Ten Takes – Steelers Vs. Colts

Following each game in the 2024 Steelers season I will once again be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. This will be instant reactions to the game written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high, and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.

Regular-Season Week 4 vs Indianapolis Colts

1. Listening to the Music – In the early part of this season, pundits across the football universe were singing the praises of the Steelers defense. And they deserved it, the defense had looked very good. Maybe the defense was buying into the hype. They were bad today on every level. The defensive line was manhandled, and the linebackers couldn’t get off blocks in the run game.

Add in outside players not holding the edge, and it is disastrous. The defensive backs couldn’t hang with any of the receivers in Man coverage and were dissected in Zone. Add in poor tackling giving up many yards after contact, and you get what you saw.

2. Heavy Traffic – The offensive side of the ball wasn’t much better. Watching them was like driving in heavy traffic. You get moving and then things slow down. Then it starts to move again only to come to a complete stop. You think its going to open up, then rubbernecking leads to yet another slow down. One last chance for free sailing and a pig hits your windshield (football to the facemask). When you finally get to the end of the line you think, “That sucked.” That is how I feel about the offense today.

3. Land of Confusion – This is low hanging fruit as all fanbases can complain about the officiating at every game, but my goodness was Land Clark and his crew bad today. The unnecessary roughness call against Minkah Fitzpatrick. A soft defensive pass interference calls against Joey Porter. Donte Jackson getting pulled down by the head didn’t get a pass interference call against the Colts. Blatant laying on the tackled player to try to slow them getting back to run the next play. Indianapolis DB’s Jaylon Jones and Samuel Womack III both could have been flagged for interference. Just confusing calls all game.

4. Wavy Kazee – I mentioned last week that Calvin Austin was on the verge of breaking off a big punt return and he nearly did. A couple of more blocks and maybe it would have happened. Did you notice Damontae Kazee to the left of Austin waving him forward? It may not have made a difference but if Kazee came back to attempt to make a block instead of acting like Mike Rabelo waving Bryan Reynolds around third, Austin may have been able to score. Don’t be a spectator, be a participator.

5. Heavy Thoughts – We have seen it all season. The Steelers run a lot of multiple tight end looks. That’s the Arthur Smith style and it fits Mike Tomlin’s personality as well. The problem is it is extremely limited, and teams have started to adjust. Prior to today, the Steelers ran the ball 67% of the time (4.25 yards per carry) with three or four tight ends on field. When attempting to pass, they have completed nine of 13 passes for 45 yards. Add in a scramble for 4 yards and 2 sacks for -12 yards, it comes out to 37 yards on 16 drop backs (2.31 yards per play).

Defenders are not threatened by the tight ends on this roster and are starting to tee off against the run against heavy personnel. To have the philosophy of using multiple tight ends is fine, but if it’s getting limited production, maybe they should limit it to short yardage downs.

6. Snap Out of it – Another game, another snap issue. This has become an epidemic and I think everyone is to blame. A rookie center probably has something to do with it. Having multiple teammates playing the left guard position, the position that signals to Zach Frazier when to snap, is probably part of the cause. Miscommunication and confusion of the snap count could be part of the problem. Today was the most inopportune time and it cost them their chance to complete the comeback. Fix it, fellas!

7. Late to the Gate – I need to preface this by saying I like him and want him to succeed. That said, Najee Harris may be hurting this running game. He just isn’t quick enough to get to the line of scrimmage after the handoff. He also has no juice to run outside. Every running back on the roster is faster than him.

Before the injury, a 33-year-old Cordarrelle Patterson with 12 years of wear and tear was able to rip off runs of 4, 12, 14, 11, 9 and 10. Harris came in for one toss play in that drive and got 1 yard on a toss play. I know the offensive line didn’t get that much better for that one series. Then need to use runners who can hit the hole before it closes.

8. Running Scared – It is not very obvious that the second-and-long running plays are at the behest of Tomlin. If there was any question if it was Matt Canada’s choice to do that, we know that isn’t true. Smith is doing the same thing. I understand the reasoning. Running on second and long is to try to get some yardage to make it third and manageable. More often than not, they get minimal gains and it’s still third and long. For someone who does not want to live in his fears, it sure seems like an ineffective safe option.

9. Let Justin Cook – It is time to take the reins off. Yes, I think his internal clock was a little slow today. He needs to make some decisions quicker. But each week, once they let him open it up a bit, he produces. With limited playmakers on offense, and by limited, I mean George Pickens, they need to let the best athlete out there show what he can due before they are down double digits. We’ve seen this defense play with a lead. Open up the offense a little bit and let Fields guide them to that lead.

10. What Did You Think? – After the two-minute warning at the 46-yard line, the Steelers ran the ball for 4 yards. That put them at the 42 and on the edge of Chris Boswell’s range. After that play, I immediately thought, he’s playing for a field goal. The next play was the unfortunate snap to the face. I feel every other NFL team would come out throwing. Work downfield for the win. They had all the momentum and once again, I thought Tomlin was being too safe. What say you?