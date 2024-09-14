Steelers Vs. Broncos X-Factor: Spencer Anderson

As we do every week to get you ready for the upcoming game, our X-factor of the week. Sometimes, it’s a player, unit, concept, or scheme. Here’s our X-factor for Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos.

X-FACTOR: LG Spencer Anderson

Anderson will make his second career start while Isaac Seumalo remains on the mend with his pectoral injury. He had a rocky debut, having some trouble with the tough Atlanta Falcons’ interior defensive line.

The Broncos’ d-line might not be quite as tough, but they have a stud in DE Zach Allen, who netted a big-time deal with Denver prior to the 2023 season. In 17 starts last season, Allen made 60 tackles and notched 5 sacks. In the 2024 opener, he impressed and impacted the game with a tackle for loss/safety, one of two Denver registered to keep the game tight against the Seattle Seahawks.

Don’t expect that guy to come off the field, either. Last year, Allen played 81 percent of the Broncos’ defensive snaps. And last Sunday? He played 97 percent, 65 snaps. Denver is getting its money’s worth out of this guy. He does play up and down the line, seeing 20 snaps at left end last week, meaning Anderson won’t see Allen every snap. Still, that matchup will be frequent and one he needs to win.

After primarily running zone schemes last week, Pittsburgh could lean on gap/power runs against Denver. Seattle’s best success on the ground came in the third quarter on gap runs with a backside puller, one “long” and traditional pull with the guard climbing upfield and a short pull with the guard ear-holing the three-tech.

Pittsburgh could follow suit. Not that it would be the only concept they’ll run, but it could be used more often. While the Steelers can pull from either side, like most teams, they’re a right-handed running club. Meaning, the left guard will pull more often than the right.

Anderson isn’t known as a great puller, but with good technique, he can certainly get the job done. And that could be the difference between a big gain and a run stuff. Anderson doesn’t have to be perfect but he has to be competitive. Play with physicality and power against Allen and on those pulls. If so, Pittsburgh will win with a similar formula as last week: Run the ball, control the clock and grind out the victory.