Steelers Reveal Starting O-Line Against Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting offensive line isn’t what the team expected in training camp to trot out for Week 1. But after injuries to multiple linemen, Pittsburgh settled on a different-looking group for Week 1. All with the same mission. Create movement in the run game, protect the quarterback.

On the team’s first play of the game, the Steelers’ o-line was:

LT – Dan Moore Jr.

LG – Spencer Anderson

C – Zach Frazier

RG – James Daniels

RT – Broderick Jones

Despite investing another first-round pick in an offensive tackle with Washington’s Troy Fautanu, he was unable to crack the initial starting lineup. That’s largely due to the MCL sprain he suffered in his preseason debut, knocking him out for the rest of the summer. He’s healthy and active for the game but will serve as the team’s No. 3 tackle. Should Jones get hurt, Fautanu will step in. And if Moore goes down, Jones will presumably shift to left tackle with Fautanu coming in to play on the right side.

Anderson is replacing the injured OG Isaac Seumalo, who is out due to a pec injury. Mike Tomlin called him “week-to-week” and his status for Week 2 is unknown though media reports indicate a return in late September is more likely.

Frazier’s starting spot was cemented after veteran C Nate Herbig tore his rotator cuff in the last hour of training camp. But Frazier has played well and earned his spot though he and Anderson will face a tough test in DT Grady Jarrett.

In the end, only Daniels had his spot and role set in stone from start to finish. He continues to wear the Guardian Cap he wore in the preseason. Pittsburgh will aim for a quicker start from its offensive line than the past two years, a unit that struggled early before picking it up midway through the season.