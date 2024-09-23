Steelers Open As Week 4 Favorites Over Colts

One of only five undefeated NFL teams heading into Sunday night, the 3-0 Pittsburgh Steelers will look to extend their winning streak to four next Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. They’ll open the week as early favorites, getting a point on Indy despite being the road team in Week 4, per DraftKings.

Steelers are -1 favorites against the Colts on the road in Week 4 on DraftKings right now #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 22, 2024

While it’s only a point, Pittsburgh is the road team and still isn’t scoring bunches of points, creating lower results and tighter contests.

The Steelers played their brand of football to beat the Chargers in Pittsburgh’s home opener. While the run game was ineffective for three quarters, RB Najee Harris and Cordarrelle Patterson closed out the game with tough running that chewed the clock.

Pittsburgh’s defense is the best in football, holding the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Chargers to 10 or fewer points. The Steelers bottled up a potent Chargers running game, holding RB J.K. Dobbins to 44 yards and hardly anything after halftime. In fact, Los Angeles had minus-five net yards of offense in the second half, an astounding stat even if the Chargers played much of it without starting QB Justin Herbert.

The Colts picked up their first win of the season Sunday, holding off the Chicago Bears, 21-16. QB Anthony Richardson played an uneven game, completing half his passes with a pair of picks, but top RB Jonathan Taylor ripped off 110 yards and two touchdowns. Even without stud DT DeForest Buckner, the Bears’ running game was shut down while rookie QB Caleb Williams was sacked four times, threw two picks, and lost a fumble.

Pittsburgh will be looking for revenge from its ugly 2023 road loss to Indianapolis. As part of their miserable three-game, the Colts ran for 170 yards in a 30-13 win. That came without Taylor, who they’ll have this time around. Of course, the Steelers’ defense is far healthier and better than what they had a year ago while their quarterback play is far better than Mitch Trubisky of a season ago. They’ll aim for a different result, too. Kickoff is set for 1 PM/EST.