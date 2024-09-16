Steelers Open As Week 3 Favorites Over Chargers

Looking to move to 3-0, the Pittsburgh Steelers open as slight favorites for their Week 3 home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. According to the sports book VSIN, the Steelers are 2.5-point favorites over the Chargers to begin the week.

A close line is reflective of the team’s spotless record. Pittsburgh and Los Angeles remain in the land of the unbeatens, though they’ve come in different ways. The Steelers have twice emerged victorious despite having one touchdown through eight quarters, winning two low-scoring slugfests on the back of their defense. The Chargers haven’t put on a light show but have crossed the 20-point barrier in both games, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 22-10 in Week 1 before easily handling the hapless Carolina Panthers 26-3 this Sunday.

Both teams have questions surrounding their health at quarterback. Russell Wilson has been rehabbing since aggravating a calf injury 72 hours before Week 1, missing both of the team’s regular season games. His status for this weekend is unknown and Pittsburgh seems comfortable allowing Wilson to fully heal, keeping Justin Fields in the starting lineup.

The Chargers have an injury scare with starter Justin Herbert, receiving X-Rays on his right leg following today’s win. His status is also unclear for next weekend. While Herbert didn’t miss time, he also said the team will know more about his injury later this week.

Under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers have become an effective and physical running team. With a Ravens’ flair in the front office (new GM Joe Hortiz was a long-time member of the Ravens’ organization) and on the field with the likes of RBs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles looks like a far more organized and competent group. Though it came against the lowly 0-2 Panthers, the worst team in football, the Chargers rolled to rush for 219 yards and a touchdown. In Week 1, the Chargers racked up 176 yards rushing and a blistering 6.5 yards per carry. Through two weeks, no team has run it as well as Harbaugh’s group.

Defensively, they held the Panthers to 159 yards of offense and only 7 first downs. Carolina QB Bryce Young did nothing in the loss, held to 84 passing yards on 18 completions, an NFL record for fewest yards on that many completions.

This will be the Steelers’ home opener after two games on the road. Kickoff is slated for 1 PM/EST at Acrisure Stadium.

Given the style of each team, a physical Chargers’ offense versus an intense Steelers’ defense, it could make for an old-school Week 3 matchup. And barring a tie, someone will be handed their first “L” of 2024.