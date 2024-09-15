Justin Herbert Received X-Rays After Getting ‘Rolled Up’ On In Week 2, Status For Steelers Game Uncertain

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert was rolled up on a third-and-four play in the third quarter of Los Angeles’ Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers and was briefly checked out in the blue medical tent before returning to the game. After the game, Herbert told reporters he got X-rays and will know more about his status in the coming days.

“I must have just got rolled up, big pile, got rolled up. Walked off, was a little sore, taped it up, went in, got X-rays, so we’ll know more in the next couple days,” Herbert said via the Chargers’ YouTube channel.

With Los Angeles heading to Pittsburgh next week, Herbert’s status looks to be up in the air. He was able to finish the game against the Panthers, but if something shows up in the X-ray, Los Angeles may not risk playing him, especially against Pittsburgh’s pass rush.

If Herbert can’t go, Los Angeles will likely go with Easton Stick at quarterback. Stick started four games for Los Angeles last season with Herbert sidelined with an injury, and he threw for 1,129 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. If Herbert can’t go, it would be a big loss for the Chargers, who are now 2-0 after a blowout 26-3 win over Carolina today.

This season Herbert has completed 67.4% of his passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in wins over the Raiders and Panthers. Los Angeles has been run-heavy in its first season under Jim Harbaugh, and the Steelers are very familiar with Los Angeles’ top two running backs in former Ravens J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. If Herbert isn’t able to play against Pittsburgh, the Chargers will likely lean on their run game even more.