Chris Simms: Steelers ‘Badly’ Need RB But Don’t Need To Target Position In 1st Round

Most of the talk around the Pittsburgh Steelers has been centered on who their quarterback will be in 2025. However, that isn’t their only need. This offseason, they lost Najee Harris, and they still haven’t replaced him. While Jaylen Warren is a good player, it’s uncertain if he can handle being the Steelers’ lead back. Perhaps the Steelers will target running back early in the draft. Chris Simms doesn’t think they need to do that, though.
“We know they have needs,” Simms said Thursday on Pro Football Talk. “They don’t have a second-round pick. They got kind of burned by a first-round running back in Najee Harris. We had a lot of weeks here where we go, ‘We wish they would just play Jaylen Warren more.’
“That says a lot, too. But they need a running back, I think, badly. I would put it at an eight. I just don’t know if it happens in the first round. The class here, it is a very good class. We’ve talked about the top guys, and there’s some superstars there. But even if you get down to my sixth and seventh and eighth running backs, they’re starting running backs that I look at and go, ‘They’re starters Year 1.”
Simms is correct that the 2025 draft is loaded at running back. There’s unreal talent at the top, and there are other capable players too. Even though the Steelers don’t have a second-round pick, they could still fill their void at running back later in the draft.
Of course, if the right player falls, the Steelers could take a running back in Round 1. It would probably be really difficult for the Steelers to pass on Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty if he somehow falls to them. Many analysts believe he could come off the board in the top 10, but there’s no guarantee that happens. That position has been devalued in the draft in recent years.
UNC’s Omarion Hampton is widely considered the best back after Jeanty. He’s a player the Steelers might consider in the first round, if he’s there, but it wouldn’t be a sin if they passed on him. Their first-round pick might be better used on one of their other needs, like defensive line.
There are a ton of other running backs to like in the draft, too. Ohio State has a pair of talented backs in TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson visited the Steelers today, which means they’re interested in him. Cam Skattebo, RJ Harvey, and Bhayshul Tuten seem capable as well.
That’s not the end of the list, either. The Steelers can probably wait until Day 3 of the draft to address running back. Although running back is a major need for the Steelers, Simms is likely correct that they don’t have to target the position in the first round.