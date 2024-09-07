Steelers Depot Staff: 2024 Season Predictions

The Steelers will kick off their 2024 season tomorrow, so our staff here at Steelers Depot got together some 2024 predictions for the team.

Each contributor was asked to submit the Steelers’ overall record, division record, division standing, whether or not they make the playoffs or win a playoff game, and if they win the Super Bowl.

I made my full prediction last Sunday, which you can view here. Dave and Alex broke theirs down on the podcast today, so definitely go listen to it for a more in-depth look.

In the interest of avoiding groupthink, I hid results from everybody as they were making their selections. Let’s get into it.

Regular Season Record

Dave Bryan: 9-8

Alex Kozora: 10-7

Ross McCorkle: 10-7

Joe Clark: 10-7

Josh Carney: 10-7

Scott Brown: 9-8

Troy Montgomery: 10-7

Jeremy Pike: 11-6

Joe Cammarota: 7-10

Jonathan Heitritter: 10-7

Jake Brockhoff: 11-6

Cammarota was the lone contributor to have Mike Tomlin’s non-losing season streak come to an end. The low was 7-10 and the high was 11-6 by Brockhoff and Pike. Six of us saw the Steelers maintaining their 2023 record of 10-7. Not bad considering their difficult schedule.

Division Record

Dave Bryan: 3-3

Alex Kozora: 4-2

Ross McCorkle: 4-2

Joe Clark: 3-3

Josh Carney: 4-2

Scott Brown: 3-3

Troy Montgomery: 4-2

Jeremy Pike: 5-1

Joe Cammarota: 3-3

Jonathan Heitritter: 3-3

Jake Brockhoff: 4-2

Not a single person had the Steelers with a losing record in the division, though there were five with a 3-3 division record prediction. I asked Carney which team he saw the Steelers sweeping to see if we were on the same page. We both answered the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers have swept them in three out of the last four seasons. Why not make it four of five!

Division Standing

Dave Bryan: 3rd

Alex Kozora: 3rd

Ross McCorkle: 2nd

Joe Clark: 2nd

Josh Carney: 2nd

Scott Brown: 3rd

Troy Montgomery: 3rd

Jeremy Pike: 2nd

Joe Cammarota: 4th

Jonathan Heitritter: 3rd

Jake Brockhoff: 2nd

Nobody took the Steelers to win the division, even Pike and Brockhoff with the 11-6 overall records. It is likely to be the best division for the second year in a row, so that makes sense. Cammarota has them holding down the bottom of the division. That hasn’t happened since 1988 in the AFC Central with a record of 5-11. It has not happened since they became part of the AFC North.

Make The Playoffs?

Dave Bryan: No

Alex Kozora: Yes

Ross McCorkle: Yes

Joe Clark: Yes

Josh Carney: Yes

Scott Brown: No

Troy Montgomery: Yes

Jeremy Pike: Yes

Joe Cammarota: No

Jonathan Heitritter: Yes

Jake Brockhoff: Yes

Everybody but Bryan, Brown and Cammarota has the Steelers making the playoffs. It is going to be a tough road with arguably the most difficult schedule in the league, but the team improved their roster in a lot of ways from last season. Will it be enough?

Those who said no will not be included in the below categories.

Playoff Win?

Alex Kozora: No

Ross McCorkle: Yes

Joe Clark: Yes

Josh Carney: Yes

Troy Montgomery: Yes

Jeremy Pike: Yes

Jonathan Heitritter: No

Jake Brockhoff: Yes

Art Rooney II said the level of impatience was growing in the organization for the lack of playoff success. Of our 11 contributors who made their selections, six of us (including myself) have the Steelers getting their first playoff win since the 2016 season. That means five have the streak extending to eight seasons without a playoff win and six straight losses in the tournament.

Those who said no will not be included in the final category.

Bounced In What Round?

Ross McCorkle: Divisional

Joe Clark: Divisional

Josh Carney: Divisional

Troy Montgomery: Divisional

Jeremy Pike: Divisional

Jake Brockhoff: Divisional

There you have it. Everybody who had a playoff win in their prediction envisions that being the only playoff success the Steelers find this year. Nobody was bold enough to predict a Super Bowl or even AFC Championship appearance.

If the Steelers do get into the playoffs and win at least one game, how many of you would consider it a success, or at least a step in the right direction? We would love to hear from you in the comment section below!