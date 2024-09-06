The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Falcons, Russell Wilson Calf Issue, 2024 Season Predictions, Picks & More

Season 15, Episode 21 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the thrilling 2024 NFL regular-season opener Thursday night between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

With Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson experiencing calf tightness on Thursday, Alex and I have a lot to say on that topic. We talk about how important the Friday injury report will be and the possibility of backup QB Justin Fields getting the start on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to open the team’s 2024 regular season. Alex and I then go through the rest of the Steelers’ injury report heading into Friday’s practice.

On Thursday, we heard from two of the Steelers’ coordinators, Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin, so Alex and I recap the few main talking points top come out of those two media sessions.

Alex and I welcome D. Orlando Ledbetter back to the show, and he helps us get started with a preview of the Steelers’ road game against the Falcons. Ledbetter has covered the Falcons since 2005, and nobody knows that team better than him. We also discuss Ledbetter being selected as the winner of 2024 Bill Nunn Memorial Award several months ago. At the end of our talk with Ledbetter, he gives us his score prediction for the Sunday game between the Steelers and the Falcons.

If not already doing so, make sure to follow D. Orlando on X/Twitter at @DOrlandoAJC and make sure to read his work online here: https://www.ajc.com/staff/d-orlando-ledbetter/

After finishing with Ledbetter, Alex and I provide our own preview of the game between the Steelers and the Falcons. We break down what are looking for out of both teams on both sides of the football ahead of the Week 1 game.

Alex and I then give our picks against the spread for all of the Week 1 games in the NFL. We also give our score predictions for Steelers-Falcons to end that segment.

Finally, Alex and I make our predictions for not only the 2024 Steelers, but the entire NFL. We give our record predictions for the 2024 Steelers, if we think they will make the playoffs, and more. We also predict Super Bowl LIX as well.

This 107-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

