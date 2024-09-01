McCorkle: My Prediction For The Steelers’ 2024 Season

The 2024 season is finally here. In just a week’s time, the Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off their season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. On the last slow Sunday until January, I thought it would be fun to have a 2024 season prediction for the team. Obviously, a lot can and will change, but I will go game by game and provide some brief analysis and a score prediction.

Let me know where I am right (and wrong) in the comment section below!

Week 1 – At Atlanta Falcons

It’s the Arthur Smith revenge game, but their defensive players being familiar with his offensive concepts is more of an advantage than him knowing some of the defensive personnel. They have a new coaching staff, so there probably isn’t much to glean in that regard. The Steelers’ young offensive line had struggles in the preseason, and that isn’t going to be any better with Isaac Seumalo out for the first month or so of the season. Matt Judon has an excellent chance to make a big impact on this game.

21-17 Falcons

Record: 0-1

Week 2 – At Denver Broncos

From one revenge game to the next, Russell Wilson gets a chance to stick it to his old team. He probably won’t say anything of that nature in the press conference leading up to the game, but you can be certain he wants to prove they made the wrong decision by moving on from him. Mike Tomlin has been excellent against rookie quarterbacks throughout his career, though that has diminished some in recent years. Bo Nix has impressed the Broncos, but that doesn’t mean he is ready to elevate them quite yet.

Wilson is familiar with this defense, though I am sure they will be working to counter that. After a disappointing Week 1, I think Wilson lights up his former team.

31-17 Steelers

Record: 1-1

Week 3 – Vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh should be able to get this underperforming franchise back on track. He has many of the necessary pieces to have a successful team. Their receiving corps is in rough shape after losing Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, but they drafted one of my personal draft crushes in Ladd McConkey, who should be a perfect fit with QB Justin Herbert.

But what worries me the most about this matchup is the trio of dynamic edge rushers. Bud Dupree joined the mix because he was promised a three-OLB package. He joins Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. That spells trouble to me for the young offensive line. This might be a logical turning point for the offensive line and the last straw that forces Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu to be the starting offensive tackle tandem for the rest of the season if Dan Moore Jr. has a rough performance.

17-14 Chargers

Record: 1-2

Week 4 – At Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson flashed some potential in his rookie season, but the Steelers have the perfect quarterback to prepare them for a mobile quarterback with a big arm. The added speed on defense for the Steelers should shine in this game. The offensive line should hopefully start showing signs of improvement. The Colts won 30-13 last year, but it was with half of the Steelers’ defense banged up and Mitch Trubisky starting. It should be a much different result this time around.

27-17 Steelers

Record: 2-2

Week 5 – Vs. Dallas Cowboys

Will the Steelers be able to stack wins for the first time of the season? The Cowboys are a tough opponent, but they should look a little different this season. The passing attack should still work with the Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb connection, but they might struggle to run the ball with Rico Dowdle and the recently acquired Dalvin Cook, especially with a new-look offensive line. They will also be missing DaRon Bland, which should help the Steelers offense put up points. Lamb vs. Joey Porter Jr. should be a very fun matchup to watch.

27-21 Steelers

Record: 3-2

Week 6 – At Las Vegas Raiders

Gardner Minshew got the best of the Steelers last year, but he is on a new team now. Maxx Crosby should create some issues, but the Steelers offensive line is ideally much improved from the beginning of the season by this point. It will be another marquee matchup for Porter against Davante Adams. This is the longest road trip of the season, but they took care of business last season in Vegas.

20-14 Steelers

Record: 4-2

Week 7 – Vs. New York Jets

Will Aaron Rodgers last until Week 7? They improved the offensive line, but Tyron Smith has not been able to stay healthy for years now. They have a good backup plan with Olu Fashanu. This defense is very good from top to bottom. Even with Rodgers, I see this being a defensive slogfest.

14-12 Jets

Record: 4-3

Week 8 – Vs. New York Giants

The Giants didn’t upgrade at quarterback (and missed out on Russell Wilson). Malik Nabers should add some juice, but not enough to make a meaningful difference until they get a new signal caller.

28-13 Steelers

Record: 5-3

Bye Week Musings…

If the Steelers were going to make a change at quarterback, it would likely be at the bye. Based on my projection, I don’t see Fields getting the nod, especially with a strong performance by Wilson leading into the bye against the New York Giants.

Week 10 – At Washington Commanders

This will be against another rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels. I like what they are starting to build in Washington, but it might be a year or two out from coming to fruition. ILB Bobby Wagner reuniting with head coach Dan Quinn, along with some of the other moves on defense, should at least make them a competitive team while Daniels gets his feet underneath him in the NFL. This is yet another matchup that having Wilson and Fields to practice against will pay off for the Steelers defense.

20-14 Steelers

Record: 6-3

Week 11 – Vs. Baltimore Ravens

If there is one team that has had the Ravens’ number over their dominant run of the last several years, it’s the Steelers. They managed to sweep the series last year, and frankly, I see them doing it again in 2024. I have been projecting a pretty large regression for the Ravens for months now, and I am sticking to my guns. I think they could end up last in the division. That offensive line lost too many pieces, and that offense could be a shell of its former self because of it.

Their defense should still be very good, so they will remain a competitive team, but I wouldn’t be surprised in the least if they miss the playoffs. Maybe I will eat my words, but I am sticking to my guns here.

17-14 Steelers

Record: 7-3

Week 12 – At Cleveland Browns

The Browns, on the other hand, should be a very good football team in 2024. Deshaun Watson may never be the Houston Texans version of himself, but this should be the year he is able to play a full 17 games. They managed to win 11 games last year with Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Joe Flacco.

They added receiver talent with Jerry Jeudy. As long as Nick Chubb is able to return, their offense could be pretty strong. And there is no reason to believe the defense will take a step back. I have them splitting the series with the Steelers with the Steelers losing on the road.

24-14 Browns

Record: 7-4

Week 13 – At Cincinnati Bengals

When Joe Burrow has played a full season, the Bengals have been one of the league’s best. Joe Mixon left, so there are some big questions with their rushing attack, but Burrow has a bunch of weapons to work with. Ja’Marr Chase (as long as his contract situation works out), Tee Higgins, and Jermaine Burton are a very scary trio of receivers. Andrei Iosivas has received preseason buzz, too.

Their defense was downright awful in 2023, but they should be improved with a few solid draft choices. They also revamped the safety room by bringing back Vonn Bell and signing Geno Stone from the Ravens. I have them splitting the series with the Steelers, and I have this as the only loss streak of the season.

30-20 Bengals

Record: 7-5

Week 14 – Vs. Cleveland Browns

20-14 Steelers

Record: 8-5

Week 15 – At Philadelphia Eagles

The Steelers haven’t exactly had a great track record against the Eagles over the years. I was at that brutal 34-3 loss in 2016. I will not be attending this one, so maybe their luck will turn around.

I don’t see that being the case on the road. They have plenty of firepower at wide receiver, and they have a good chance of fixing their biggest weakness from a year ago in the secondary with the drafting of Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. The addition of RB Saquon Barkley should pay dividends and help elevate them back to a major contender in the NFC.

27-13 Eagles

Record: 8-6

Week 16 – At Baltimore Ravens

Bring out the broom.

21-17 Steelers

Record: 9-6

Week 17 – Vs. Kansas City Chiefs

I would love a Christmas miracle, but I don’t see that happening. The Chiefs do their best work this time of year, and they added an element of speed back to their offense with WR Marquise Brown and WR Xavier Worthy. Patrick Mahomes finally has the pieces around him again to carry the team on the offensive side of the ball.

Not that the defense needs it. That defensive front will give the Steelers’ offensive line all they can handle and then some.

28-17 Chiefs

Record: 9-7

Week 18 – Vs. Cincinnati Bengals

It always seems to come down to the final week of the season for a playoff berth, and here we are once again. But not without some drama.

21-20 Steelers

Record: 10-7