Scouting Report: Falcons Defense Adding Key Reinforcements

As we’ve been doing for several years now, we’ll break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent each week, telling you what to expect from a scheme and individual standpoint. This year, Jonathan Heitritter and I will cover the opposing team’s defense. I will focus on the scheme, Jonathan on the players.

Today, scouting the Atlanta Falcons’ defense.

ALEX’S SCHEME REPORT

Falcons’ Run Defense

The Falcons’ defense receives a facelift with a new DC, Jimmy Lake coming over from the Los Angeles Rams where he had served as their assistant head coach. Atlanta is flipping back to a 3-4 defense after being a 4-3 for the past several seasons.

Last year, Atlanta had a whopping four players with 100-plus tackles. Two safeties and two linebackers went over that mark. S Jessie Bates and Richie Grant along with LB Kaden Elliss and Nate Landman.

On their preseason tape (like their offense, the defensive starters didn’t play much or at all this summer), they mix between one- and two-gapping. They seemed most vulnerable to zone runs and defender the toss game, but it’s hard to apply that judgment given the backup personnel.

But the line is asked to be aggressive and shoot upfield to disrupt and penetrate.

Backside cuts seemed open on zone runs and is something to keep in mind for Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, and the Steelers’ runners in this game. But that means the backside needing to secure and cut off. Split zones with TE Connor Heyward could be an effective scheme.

Falcons’ Pass Defense

Atlanta loaded up with defensive additions shortly before the season, trading for EDGE Matthew Judon and signing FS Justin Simmons. Judon can play on either side but will primarily align over right tackle and, presumably, see plenty of Broderick Jones. Simmons and Bates will make for an impressive safety duo.

Last year, Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree led the team with 6.5 sacks apiece. Neither are in Atlanta anymore. But Judon’s addition will more than make up for it while Arnold Ebiketie quietly racked up six sacks in his sophomore season. DT Grady Jarrett is the force in the middle coming off an injury-shortened season.

The Falcons picked off eight passes last year. A whopping six of them came from Bates, a ball hawk everywhere he’s been.

Schematically, understanding that the preseason can be vanilla, the Falcons still showed creativity. They like to disguise coverages and rotate safeties at the snap. With two vets in Bates and Simmons, there’s going to be confidence they can hold their coverage for as long as possible, making for a chess match against Russell Wilson or Justin Fields if the former is unable to play because of a calf injury. Here, they present two-high before rotating to single-high.

Generally, they play more zone on first and second down and man up on third down. Their zones are primarily Cover 2 and Cover 6, the latter shown below.

Their d-line presents some aggressive looks in passing situations. As has become common, they like to use dual 3-techs and wide defensive ends on third and long along with 3×1 formations where they can run games and stunts. Examples of both below.

Jonathan’s Individual Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers kick off the 2024 season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons, a team that has made quite the investment on both sides of the football this offseason in hopes of making back to the playoffs. QB Kick Cousins will captain the Falcons’ offense, but when it comes to their defense, they have proven producers at every level.

Defensive Line

The top guy for Pittsburgh’s interior offensive line to worry about for Atlanta is No. 97 Grady Jarrett. Jarrett has been one of the league’s most disruptive interior defenders since entering the NFL back in 2017 as a fifth-round draft pick. He routinely gives opposing offensive lines fits with his burst off the snap, his hand usage, and his relentless pursuit of the football. He had a down season in 2023 from a statistical perspective, but the tape shows that Jarrett still has a motor that never stops, chasing the ball as a run defender as well as getting to the quarterback as a pass rusher.

Alongside Jarrett on the defensive line is No. 90 David Onyemata, who primarily plays nose tackle but can move up and down the defensive front. Onyemata has been a stout run defender since entering the league back in 2016, being a longtime starter for the Saints before coming over to Atlanta. He provides some pass rush, posting four sacks and six tackles for loss last season, but Onyemata’s strengths come with his ability to control gaps and fight off blocks to plug the middle.

No. 96 Zach Harrison will likely start opposite Jarrett in Atlanta’s base defense as a 3-4 defensive end, having the ideal size and length for a defensive lineman (6-5, 274 pounds). He is coming off a promising rookie season in 2023, posting three sacks and 33 total stops on 342 defensive snaps. No. 95 Ta’Quon Graham has been with the team for awhile now and will provide depth along with No. 93 Kentavius Street, who has bounced around the league, and rookies No. 98 Ruke Orhorhoro and No. 54 Brandon Dorlus. No. 99 Eddie Goldman is the backup nose tackle in Atlanta, bringing a bunch of experience (73 starts) to the table after coming out of retirement.

EDGE

The Falcons made a big move at edge rusher, trading for No. 15 Matt Judon from the New England Patriots during training camp. Judon broke out in New England after starting his first four years in Baltimore, posting 28 sacks and 28 tackles for loss in his first two seasons with the Patriots. He was on his way to another strong season in 2023 with four sacks in his first four games before tearing his bicep, ending his season. He appears healthy and ready to go, beefing up the Falcons’ pass rush with a varied edge rusher who possesses finesse as well as power, making him a handful for opposing tackles.

Seeing time opposite of Judon is No. 0 Lorenzo Carter, who is entering his third season with Atlanta. He is an average pass rusher but has great size and length to set the edge against the run as well as the speed to hunt down ball carriers. Mixing in with Carter is No. 17 Arnold Ebiketie. He is entering his third season after being a second-round pick out of Penn State in 2022, having started six games last season and showing progress with 25 total tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles. No. 54 DeAngelo Malone will also look to factor in more on defense as well as serve on special teams while No. 50 James Smith-Williams also provides depth at edge.

Linebackers

The main man in the middle of the Falcons’ defense is No. 55 Kaden Elliss, an off-ball linebacker who excelled in New Orleans and had a strong first season with Atlanta in 2023. Elliss posted 122 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, and three pass deflections in 2023, showcasing the skill set of a downhill thumper who can shoot through gaps as well as provide chase sideline to sideline in pursuit of the ball. He figures to be a key cog in HC Raheem Morris’ defense and will look to be in on a lot of tackles Sunday.

Starting opposite of Elliss is No. 44 Troy Anderson, who only played in two games last season due to a shoulder/pectoral injury. Anderson came out of college as an athletic playmaker, seeing time on offense as well as defense before moving full-time to the defensive side of the ball in the pros. He has great play speed and athleticism to cover but is continuing to work on his awareness and instincts to be in better position to make plays. No. 53 Nate Landman and No. 40 JD Bertrand provide depth at inside linebacker.

Cornerbacks

Atlanta’s star at cornerback is No. 24 A.J. Terrell Jr. The drafting of Terrell at 16th overall in 2020 left many scratching their heads after the rookie struggled to find his footing. However, Terrell has become a quality starting cornerback since then, possessing the speed, quickness, length, and height to effectively challenge receivers on the outside. He is opportunistic and will battle receivers for the football while also providing run support outside. Quick route runners often put Terrell in a bind, especially if he is asked to move inside and cover from the slot.

Starting opposite of Terrell is No. 21 Mike Hughes, who started four games last season for Atlanta, having bounced around the league since being a first-round pick in 2018. He has the speed and athleticism to play outside, but likely should be the corner Pittsburgh attacks in the passing game. No. 20 DeAundre Alford is projected to line up in the slot after starting five games there last season. No. 22 Clark Phillips and No. 33 Antonio Hamilton both provide depth in the slot and on the boundary for the Falcons’ secondary.

Safeties

The Falcons have quite the safety duo after signing No. 31 Justin Simmons, pairing him with last year’s big addition No. 3 Jessie Bates. Simmons starred with the Denver Broncos for eight seasons, being selected to two Pro Bowls while posting 604 total stops, 64 pass deflections, and 30 interceptions. Simmons has great length and range to cover the back end. He has the instincts to make plays in the passing game, being a willing tackler as well.

Bates played his first season for the Falcons in 2023 after starting his career in Cincinnati, posting a career-high of six interceptions last season along with 132 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and 11 pass deflections. Bates is a certified ball hawk who does a great job anticipating and jumping routes, having 20 career interceptions through six seasons. He’s gotten better as a tackler since his college days, but he can get timid against bigger, stronger runners as well as bite on double moves by route runners.

Backing up Simmons and Bates is No. 27 Richie Grant, who started the last two seasons for the Falcons and figures to contribute in their three-safety look and see time in the slot/in the box. No. 29 Micah Abernathy also provides depth at safety, being a core special teamer for the Falcons.