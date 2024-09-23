Rapoport: Troy Fautanu Needs Surgery For Dislocated Kneecap, Could Return For Playoffs

There’s finally clarity on the injury Pittsburgh Steelers rookie OT Troy Fautanu suffered during Friday’s practice that sent him to injured reserve and has knocked him out for the regular season. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Fautanu “essentially” suffered a dislocated kneecap. He’ll need surgery but could return should Pittsburgh make a postseason run.

Per the PPG’s Gerry Dulac, Fautanu hurt his knee while engaged with a defender during practice. He was placed on IR Saturday afternoon, knocking him out for at least the next four games. But given the severity of the injury, he’ll miss a lot more time than that.

Former first round pick David DeCastro suffered a dislocated kneecap, along with other injuries, during the preseason of his rookie year. He returned late in the season, active in a Week 14 game and starting Weeks 15-17. Perhaps Fautanu will be on a similar track. While his injury occurred later in the season, if the Steelers make the playoffs, Fautanu could have a shot to return. Whether or not he’d play after missing so much time remains to be seen.

It’s the second injury Fautanu suffered this season, spraining the MCL in his left knee in his preseason debut. It’s still unknown if this injury is to the same leg or his right knee.

Broderick Jones got the start for Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. While not perfect, he looked far better than he did in Week 2 and will be the team’s starting right tackle the rest of the regular season. The team has been high on Fautanu since he fell to them in the first round of this year’s draft, eager to put him in the starting lineup.

With Pittsburgh off to a 3-0 start, their playoff chances are high. Despite a tough schedule to close out the year, teams who win their first three games make the playoffs at a high rate. This is the fourth time Pittsburgh has started 3-0 under Mike Tomlin, making the playoffs the previous three instances.