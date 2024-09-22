Steelers Start 3-0 For Fourth Time Under Mike Tomlin

Thanks to Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at Acrisure Stadium in the home opener, the Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 3-0 under head coach Mike Tomlin.

It marks the fourth time the Steelers have started 3-0 on the season under Tomlin. In those previous three times that the Steelers started 3-0 under Tomlin, they made the playoffs every time. That bodes well for the Steelers’ 3-0 start this season.

The Steelers are now 3-0 and it is their first 3-0 start since 2020. Under Mike Tomlin they have started 3-0 three times previously, 2007, 2010, and 2020, and all three times they made the playoffs. #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 22, 2024

The three other times the Steelers started 3-0 under Tomlin were 2007, 2010 and 2020.

In 2007, the Steelers opened the season with wins over the Cleveland Browns (34-7), Buffalo Bills (26-3) and San Francisco 49ers (37-16). The Steelers went on to finish 10-6 that season in their first year under Tomlin, losing in the AFC Wild Card round to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 2010, the Steelers started 3-0 by defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime (15-9), and then beating the Tennessee Titans (19-11) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (38-13), going on to finish 12-4 on the season.

They defeated the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets in the AFC playoffs before falling to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV.

Finally, in 2020, the Steelers started 3-0 with wins over the New York Giants (26-16), Denver Broncos (26-21) and Houston Texans (28-21). Ultimately, the Steelers went out to an 11-0 record before finishing 12-4. However, the Steelers lost to the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Wild Card, 48-37.

Within the 3-0 start this season, the Steelers have allowed just 26 total points, 8.6 points per game.

Those 26 total points happens to be the fewest they’ve allowed through the first three games in a season since 2007.

The Steelers have allowed 26 points, their fewest through 3 games of a season since 2007 (also 26), per @ESPNStatsInfo — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 22, 2024

Things are looking up for the Steelers, currently sitting at 3-0.

The three wins to start the season are giving the Steelers some great breathing room, winning games early the season while still figuring out how they all fit together.

Right now, with the 3-0 start, the Steelers are on pace to reach the playoffs, much like they did the previous three times they started 3-0 under Tomlin.