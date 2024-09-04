Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Town Hall Predicts Team’s 2024 Record

A group of Steelers fans get together to discuss the Black and Gold every Monday night on the Clubhouse app. With the 2024 season opener in Atlanta less than a week away, we made our individual predictions for the Steelers record in 2024. Then we went through a game-by-game discussion to pick a winner and end up with our consensus on the Steelers 2024 record.

Individual Predictions

We started by giving our personal prediction. The Steelers Room in the Clubhouse has 483 members, but usually just 10-15 show up on a given night to participate in the conversation. This past Monday, we had 14 folks with 13 predicting the Steelers’ 2024 record:

David O – 10-7. The Steelers’ tough schedule plus some big questions on the offensive line and slot corner could Pittsburgh put anywhere from 7-10 to 10-7. More pessimistic going into this season than last. But I chose to go to the high end.

Ken S – 12-5. Pittsburgh will win the AFC North.

Kayla – 13-4. The Steelers finally have a proven quarterback. Last year we had a subpar coordinator and quarterback. They’ll win the AFC North this year.

Ted W – 11-6. Looking for a strong 7-2 start. Last eight games very tough. But if they can finish .500 in those last games could be 10-7. But 11-6 is my optimistic take.

BM Brandon – 11-6. Steelers making the playoffs. But the division games are tough.

Jake – 11-6.

Adam –12-5. Confident Steelers can handle the competition within the division. Worry about Baltimore but should at least have a wild-card spot.

Scratch – 13-4. Steelers will sweep the AFC North. Started 12-5, or 11-6, but then talked himself into 13-4. Not worried about Baltimore. Lot of new people on defense. Blitzburgh is back. And Pittsburgh has a new offensive coordinator.

Nobe – 12-5

Pierre – 9-8. Tough schedule and it will take time to jell on offense. Hopes for 10-7, and quarterbacks might steal some games late in the season. But stayed put at 9-8.

Bryce – 10-7. Want to say 11-6, but back end of the schedule very difficult. Steelers in playoff.

Marc M – 10-7

Vernon – 11-6

Game-by-Game Predictions

We went through each game and voted on whether it would be a win or a loss. Folks were in and out during the conversation. We had one guy driving a beer truck. He couldn’t talk much since he had to focus on the road. And we had some people abstain from voting on some games. So, we don’t always have all 13 people voting on a particular game.

Week 1 – At Atlanta Falcons

This was a very close vote. The optimists saw this as a revenge game for Arthur Smith, who will know the tendencies of a lot of the Falcons’ personnel. One prediction was a 24-13 Steelers win. The pessimists were concerned about the starts and fits of Pittsburgh in the preseason. And a very inexperienced offensive line going into the Steelers’ first game due to injuries.

The Town Hall voted 5-6 with Pittsburgh on short end.

Record: 0-1

Week 2 – At Denver Broncos

We noted that Pittsburgh has had a tough time winning in Denver, but another revenge game. This time it’s Russell Wilson with something to prove. The group believes Wilson will have a big game with George Pickens a prime target. Over 150 receiving yards in a 34-7 win.

Town Hall voted 9-2 for Pittsburgh winning.

Record: 1-1

Week 3 – Home versus Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are a good team. And Steelers were stunned by San Francisco last year at home. But everyone saw this as a Steelers victory at home. Marc M said Chargers do not play well on east coast. Score predictions ranged from 24-20 to 30-17.

Town Hall voted 7-1 for Pittsburgh to win.

Record: 2-1

Week 4 -At Indianapolis Colts

Pittsburgh plays well against the Colts. And it is Kayla’s birthday. Most saw this as a close game. But all saw a victory with scores from 21-7 to 23-20.

Town Hall voted 8-0 for Pittsburgh winning.

Record: 3-1

Week 5 – Home versus Dallas Cowboys

A Sunday night game. Pittsburgh normally performs well in prime time. But this is early in the season when Dallas is normally strong. The majority see a loss with a score of 17-26. Some believe Pittsburgh could win by three. Dallas will be missing its cornerback.

Town Hall voted 4-7 with Pittsburgh on short end.

Record: 3-2

Week 6 – At Las Vegas Raiders

Lots of Steelers fans will be in Las Vegas, but Pittsburgh has a tough time playing in the west. Marc and Ted pointed out that the Steelers beat the Raiders in Vegas last year. Should be repeated.

Town Hall voted 7-3 with Pittsburgh winning.

Record: 4-2

Week 7 – Home versus New York Jets

The Jets have a good defense, but who will be their quarterback? Aaron Rodgers has to prove he can still play coming off an Achilles injury. Is Russell Wilson better than Rodgers or Tyrod Taylor? Folks see the Steelers running the ball down the Jets’ throat. A couple were concerned about the Steelers underperforming and losing a game they should win.

Town Hall voted 8-2 with Pittsburgh winning.

Record: 5-2

Week 8 – Home versus New York Giants

The Giants appear to be in disarray. Their quarterback situation is murky. A Monday night game at home has us optimistic for an easy win.

The Town Hall voted 10-0 with Pittsburgh winning.

Record: 6-2

Week 9 – Bye Week

Brandon made a bold prediction during the bye week. He sees Pittsburgh trading for a wide receiver. He even specified the target: Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf. The Steelers did request that the trading deadline be extended. So, there may be some legs to this prognostication. Folks like this suggestion. Bryce agreed but offered the Raiders Davante Adams as the target. A lot will depend on the Steelers’ record going into the bye.

Week 10 – At Washington Commanders

Coming out of the bye, the short trip to Washington helps with a win to start the second half of the season. Folks are confident that Washington is not very strong.

Town Hall voted 7-2 with Pittsburgh winning.

Record: 7-2

Week 11 – Home versus Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh’s first division game is at home against the Ravens, a very tough opponent. Most see a very close game but believe the Steelers have the edge being at home and racking up wins against Baltimore. Ken S predicted T.J. Watt strip-sacking Lamar Jackson in the waning seconds of the game for a walk-off score.

Town Hall voted 8-1 with Pittsburgh winning.

Record: 8-2

Week 12 – At Cleveland Browns

The Steelers travel to Cleveland on a short week after a tough battle against Baltimore. Too many factors against Pittsburgh, which loses on the road.

Town Hall voted 3-6 with Pittsburgh on the short end.

Record: 8-3

Week 13 – At Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh has a long break after the Cleveland game but must travel to Cincinnati. Folks believe the Bengals will be tough to beat at home if Joe Burrow is healthy. Another unfortunate road loss.

Town Hall voted 3-6 with Pittsburgh on short end.

Record: 8-4

Week 14 – Home versus Cleveland Browns

The Steelers will rebound for the home win against Cleveland. Ken S sees another game with T.J. Watt dominating with 3.5 sacks.

Town Hall voted 8-1 with Pittsburgh winning.

Record: 9-4

Week 15 – At Philadelphia Eagles

The Steelers have not won in Philadelphia since 1965. The Eagles have too many weapons for Pittsburgh to overcome. If Saquon Barkley healthy, it could be a long day of ground and pound.

The Town Hall voted 1-7 with Pittsburgh on short end.

Record: 9-5

Week 16 – At Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh plays Baltimore on a Saturday, the game probably important for both teams. Initially we were tied at 4-4 on whether the Steelers could pull off the win. One saw a 13-10 win. Ken S foresees Pittsburgh losing with Lamar Jackson’s backup in the game. Scratch is convinced of the Steelers sweeping the North. His vote put Pittsburgh into the win column.

Town Hall voted 5-4 with Pittsburgh winning.

Record: 10-5

Week 17 – Home versus Kansas City Chiefs

Pittsburgh hosts Kansas City on Christmas Day. The Steelers will be coming off a tough game in Baltimore. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has his magic and is 3-2 head-to-head versus Russell Wilson. Ken S predicts the Steelers coming from behind to snatch victory. A Wilson-to-Pickens touchdown that is sprung loose by a Roman Wilson block. Then Nick Herbig seals it by sacking Mahomes. But the majority are just too snake-bitten by Mahomes. And go with a KC win.

Town Hall voted 4-7 with Pittsburgh on short end.

Record: 10-6

Week 18 – Home versus Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh must win this game to solidify its position in the playoffs.

Town Hall voted 9-0 with Pittsburgh winning.

Record: 11-6

Conclusion

The Steelers Town Hall had the Steelers going 4-2 in the AFC North. That will be necessary for the Steelers to have a good shot at the playoffs. There is a possibility of all four teams fighting for a playoff spot.

The Steelers are not helped by their tough second-half schedule. They must stack wins early to withstand some inevitable losses near the end of season.

Your Song Selection

I always include a bit of music. We can never know about the days to come. But we think about them anyway. Anticipation is making us wait. We’ll stay right here. Cause these are the good ole days. Here is Anticipation performed by Carly Simon.