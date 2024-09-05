Pat Freiermuth Believes Steelers Have Talent To Win Super Bowl

Though not everyone even has the Pittsburgh Steelers as a playoff team, TE Pat Freiermuth thinks there’s potential for a Super Bowl squad. Wisely not making any promises, Freiermuth thinks the Steelers’ 2024 roster is about as good as any he’s been on going into his fourth year in the league.

“Think we just have to show up to play to our abilities,” Freiermuth said when asked by Cam Heyward on his Not Just Football podcast how Pittsburgh can win it all. “I think we definitely have the talent on the roster. We have the right guys, we have the right culture. We just have to go out in the stadium and execute. From what I’ve seen in practice so far, this is one of the better teams I’ve been on since I’ve been here.”

The episode was recorded in training camp but it’s doubtful Freiermuth’s spirits have been dampened by anything that’s taken place since then. The offense has looked bumpy and o-line injuries have become a story, but the foundation of the team is still there. On paper, the Steelers have a stronger and more stable roster than a year ago, especially if they stay upright. The Steelers managed to win 10 games and make the playoffs despite a bottom-three quarterback situation, a midseason coordinator firing, and a defense missing nearly all its linebackers and safeties.

Freiermuth was drafted as Pittsburgh began its transitional phase. An offensive line in flux as the old guard of Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, and others were exiting. One year with QB Ben Roethlisberger before he retired. A change at the top in new general manager Omar Khan. It’s created obstacles along the way, but ones the Steelers think they can finally push past, looking for their first playoff win since 2016.

For the Steelers’ offense to enjoy the success Freiermuth touts, he’ll need to have a big year. Hampered by injuries a season ago, he put up career-low numbers. But healthy and under OC Arthur Smith, he could become the No. 2 target of the passing game and return to the stats he put up his first two years in the league. Catching more than 60 passes for 700 yards and a couple of touchdowns is a reasonable expectation.

Of course, the rest of the AFC North is saying similar to Freiermuth. A division with talent top to bottom, whoever does best in the North will have the best shot to hoist a Lombardi in February.

Check out the entire episode below.