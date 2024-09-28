Numbers To Know: Five Notable Stats Ahead Of Steelers Vs. Colts

Welcome to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers “stat pack,” five numbers you need to know to get ready for the upcoming game against the Indianapolis Colts. They could relate to the opponent or the Steelers themselves and could involve an individual, unit, or something else. All to help you become the smartest fan for gameday.

16, 4

The number of receptions by Steelers tight ends versus the number by Colts’ tight ends. Pittsburgh is four times higher than Indianapolis, a measure of the stark contrast in offenses and Anthony Richardson leaning on a deep group of wide receivers while the Steelers have depth at tight end.

There isn’t a huge difference with receiver numbers, either. Indy has 27, Pittsburgh 24. But when Colts QB Anthony Richardson drops back this weekend, expect him to look for one of his wideouts, especially now that WR Josh Downs is back after a summer ankle injury.

7.7

The Colts’ average yards gained on first down. That’s tops in football. No doubt aided by some of the chunk plays they’ve gained this year, a feast/famine passing attack, including three receptions of 30-plus yards and two of WR Alec Pierce’s longest gains of the season. RB Jonathan Taylor also had a 29-yard touchdown run against the Chicago Bears last weekend.

Contrast that to the Steelers. Their first down struggles continue, 31st in first down yardage at 3.8 yards per play. Pittsburgh will need to limit Indianapolis’ success on first down while bettering their season number to come out with a win in this one.

47

The combined age of the two starting quarterbacks in this game, Justin Fields and Anthony Richardson. Fields is 25 while Richardson, despite being in his second NFL season, turned 22 this past May. To put that in perspective, Tom Brady played through his age-45 season. Which young QB will come up big in this one?

44, 6

Another contrasting stat. The Colts have scored 44 points in the second half this season, accounting for over 75-percent of their scoring in 2024. The Steelers’ defense? They’ve allowed only 6 points after halftime, a pair of field goals to the Denver Broncos, while the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers have been shutout. The halftime adjustments and approach could be key.

637

As of Sunday morning, the number of days since FS Minkah Fitzpatrick’s last interception. That came on Jan. 1, 2023, a Week 17 win of the 2022 season. That sealed a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. It’s been a long-time coming. Colts QB Anthony Richardson has thrown 6 interceptions this season and has been known to overthrow the ball downfield. Maybe this is the week Fitzpatrick breaks that drought. You know he’s itching to do it.