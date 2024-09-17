‘Made Quite A Few Plays’: DeShon Elliott Has ‘Done A Nice Job’ Early In Steelers Tenure, Mike Tomlin Says

In his first two regular-season games as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, veteran safety DeShon Elliott has made quite an impact.

Elliott has brought a physical presence to the Steelers’ secondary and has made some key plays in the process.

The seventh-year veteran, signed to a two-year, $6 million deal this offseason in free agency, had a key interception against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. In Week 2 against Denver, Elliott had a pivotal 3rd-and-1 tackle for loss to force a punt.

SS DeShon Elliott yesterday: – 9 tackles

– 1 TFL

SS DeShon Elliott yesterday: – 9 tackles – 1 TFL – 1/4 when targeted Tape is littered with impact plays. Don't forget about key 2nd/11 tackle to set up his own TFL on 3rd and 1. What a FA addition he's been. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 16, 2024

Time and time again, Elliott is coming up with big plays.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday ahead of the Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Acrisure Stadium, Steelers coach Tomlin praised Elliott and added that he’s excited to continue utilizing Elliott’s talents moving forward.

“You know, he’s done a really nice job. He’s new to us, but not unfamiliar to us,” Tomlin said during his weekly press conference, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “Saw a lot of tape on him when he was in the AFC North in Baltimore. Always appreciated the things that you mentioned, and it’s proven to be very evident over the course of two weeks. He’s made quite a few plays, not to mention splash plays, interceptions, tackle for losses on third down and one, those weighty plays that kind of shape football games.

“Excited for him and really excited about continuing to utilize his talents, man, as we get to know him more.”

Since signing with the Steelers, Elliott has been a welcomed addition to not only the defense, but the locker room as well.

He took on a leadership role initially, helping take rookie sixth-round pick Ryan Watts under his wing as he made the transition to safety, all the while settling into his role defensively for the Black and Gold.

Elliott has been a vocal player, one who communicates well and has really taken to working with star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, leading to a seamless transition to Pittsburgh. He’s thriving in a defense he feels he belongs in.

It helps that he’s coming up big on the field, too, with that interception against the Falcons and the key tackle for loss against the Broncos. He’s around the football quite a bit and he’s taking advantage of the opportunities, endearing himself to not only the fan base but his teammates and coaches too.

Here’s hoping there’s more splash ahead for Elliott as he continues to emerge as a key piece.