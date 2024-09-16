‘I Belong In This Type Of Defense:’ Steelers DeShon Elliott Not Satisfied With Strong Start

Physically, Pittsburgh Steelers SS DeShon Elliott has the traits that fit perfectly with the defense: He’s strong, tough, and physical, willing to stop the run, and a good tackler in space. But the fact that he’s not satisfied with an objectively great start to his 2024 season cements him as an ideal pickup for the organization.

Joining Steelers Live’s Missi Matthews on Monday, Elliott thinks Pittsburgh is finally the right place to call home.

“Think I’m finally in a defense that plays to my strengths,” he told Matthews. “I think I belong in this type of defense.”

.@missi_matthews & @DVEMike recap the Steelers 13-6 victory over the Broncos and DeShon Elliott gives some Victory Monday insight. @Surface pic.twitter.com/tcaFusT4t8 — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) September 16, 2024

Pittsburgh is probably thinking the same. Elliott’s put together two excellent performances to begin the season. In Week 1, he picked off Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins on the second drive of the game, matching the same number of picks he had the previous three seasons.

While he didn’t pick off a pass in yesterday’s victory over the Denver Broncos, his game was just as impactful. He led the team with nine tackles, had a key third down tackle for loss, and allowed just one completion on four targets for a whole 1-yard. Through two games, he’s allowed an opposing QB rating of literally zero. Our film room spoke glowingly of his play.

But after two games, Elliott isn’t getting too comfortable.

“I played pretty well, but I think I can play better. I think I have some mistakes out there. I can make more plays. I left a lot of meat on the bone, in a way. I have to be able to create more turnovers for our defense.”

Elliott quietly signed a two-year, $6 million deal as the Steelers’ clear-cut strong safety, a far better plan than a year ago when Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee split time. Elliott technically isn’t playing every down; he rotated out of dime packages with Kazee replacing, but he’s playing the bulk of the snaps.

Importantly, he’s allowed Minkah Fitzpatrick to resume his free safety role after spending his healthy parts of 2023 in the box far too often. After bouncing around as a journeyman, spending the past few seasons with the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins, Elliott is showing staying power in Pittsburgh.

While two games don’t make for a season, the veteran additions of Elliott and CB Donte Jackson are paying off in meaningful ways. DeShon Elliott is built for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the AFC North.