Jersey Numbers Announced For Steelers Latest Practice Squad Additions

After a busy 24 hours shuffling the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad, the team’s recent additions have their new jersey numbers. Per the team website, CB D’Shawn Jamison will wear No. 5, WR Jaray Jenkins No. 82, and TE Matt Sokol No. 85. CB James Pierre, returning to Pittsburgh after spending four seasons with the team, is keeping the No. 42 he wore during his first stint.

Jenkins and Sokol were part of training camp with the Steelers but now have new numbers. Jenkins wore No. 21 while Sokol wore No. 49 during the summer.

Jenkins was originally signed by Pittsburgh in June and carried on the offseason roster. He worked his way up the ladder during training camp and saw a fair amount of reps, flashing big-play ability when targeted and expanding his special teams role throughout the preseason. He didn’t make the team’s initial practice squad but was brought back following WR Ben Skowronek’s shoulder injury that landed him on injured reserve Wednesday.

Sokol was a mid-camp addition after TE Rodney Williams missed a week with a shoulder injury. While Sokol’s camp was non-descript, he stayed healthy and available as a reserve tight end. Pittsburgh signed him back to the practice squad after TE MyCole Pruitt went down with a knee injury against the Denver Broncos. Williams was signed to the 53-man roster, suggesting Pruitt will miss at least one week of action.

Jamison is wearing No. 5, the same jersey he had at Texas before jumping into the NFL last season. He spent his rookie year with the Carolina Panthers, appearing in 15 games.

Any of these players could be elevated from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster throughout the season. But it’s doubtful Jenkins or Sokol will get the call, barring more injuries. Jamison’s experience gives him an edge, though he’ll likely spend his first few weeks with the team learning the playbook and getting up to speed.

Pierre has a strong chance of being elevated as early as this weekend, replacing Skowronek as one of the Steelers’ gunners. Pittsburgh has had a revolving door of names there through two games already, using CB Darius Rush, RB Cordarrelle Patterson, WR Scotty Miller, and Skowronek.

The Steelers take on the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday at 1 PM/EST.