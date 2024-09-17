Injury Roundup: Tomlin Says Skowronek Has Shoulder Injury, Seumalo ‘Getting Close’ To Return

During Mike Tomlin’s weekly Tuesday press conference, he provided an injury update as the Pittsburgh Steelers gear up for a Week 3 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tomlin offered no updates on the health of LB Tyler Matakevich (hamstring) or TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), the two names he mentioned following Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. Tomlin also mentioned WR Ben Skowronek has a shoulder injury suffered late in the Week 2 game.

Tomlin said the team will leave the light on for a veteran Matakevich if he “perks up” later in the week, indicating that he won’t be practicing early in the week and may not be healthy for this weekend.

Tomlin said OG Isaac Seumalo is “getting close” to a return.

“We won’t speculate. We’ll just simply continue to ready the guys who are available until we get an understanding that he is available,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel.

For QB Russell Wilson, Tomlin said the team is in a similar “posture” as last week.

“As I sit here today, Russ is not scheduled to be a full participant in practice,” Tomlin said. “So we’re readying a plan that features Justin [Fields] and his readiness. We’ll follow Justin throughout the week.”

Tomlin said Wilson will be monitored throughout the week and that the team will gauge his readiness throughout the week.

Wilson has missed the first two games of the season with a calf injury, limited in practice ever since it occurred the Thursday before Week 1. If Wilson can’t play this weekend, QB Justin Fields will receive another start.

Seumalo has also been held out the first two games due to a pec strain. He’s yet to practice since the injury so any signs of participation this week will be welcome news, even if he ultimately misses another game. Spencer Anderson has started in his place.

Matakevich and Pruitt suffered their injuries late in the Steelers’ win over the Denver Broncos. Matakevich finished the game playing on special teams. As did Skowronek, who may have injured himself making a tackle on the Steelers’ final punt.

Roman Wilson appeared to be making progress last week, practicing fully during Thursday’s session for the first time since injuring his ankle in late July. But he regressed to being limited for Friday’s practice and was inactive against the Broncos.

Tomlin didn’t mention him by name in his injury run-through at the start of his presser but was asked about him later in the Q&A. Tomlin said he was encouraged by Wilson’s progress and he expects him to get more work throughout the week. However, Tomlin didn’t commit to dressing Wilson this week.

“I do. We’ll see where that leads to participation or how much participation. But yes, I was pleased with his progress last week. And I’m excited to see where it leads us this week.”

Pittsburgh and Los Angeles kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST at Acrisure Stadium.