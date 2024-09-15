Injury Roundup: Mike Tomlin Outlines Pair Of Injuries Following Win

Fresh off another win, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin outlined the list of injuries following the team’s 13-6 win over the Denver Broncos Sunday afternoon. During his postgame press conference via the Steelers’ team site, Tomlin said LB Tyler Matakevich (hamstring) and TE MyCole Pruitt (knee) were hurt during the game.

“Couple guys got banged up along the way,” Tomlin told reporters. “Pruitt’s got a knee. Tyler Matakevich probably got a hamstring of some description. I’ll give you guys an update on their status next time we come together.”

Matakevich suffered a hamstring injury making a tackle on punt coverage in the second half. But he returned to the game for the final Broncos kickoff.

Tomlin didn’t mention CB Donte Jackson, a positive sign heading into Week 3. He was in and out of the lineup throughout the second half. He initially left after WR Josh Reynolds’ 49-yard completion gave Denver its best threat of points all game. CB Cory Trice Jr. replaced him and two plays later, intercepted rookie QB Bo Nix in the back of the end zone.

Jackson returned to the game only to leave it a short time later. He did finish the game for Denver’s final few plays.

It’s not clear when Pruitt was injured. A blocking tight end, he didn’t catch a pass and was not targeted in the win. He also played on special teams and was replaced by SS DeShon Elliott as the right wing on P Corliss Waitman’s final boot of the game.

The Steelers came into today’s game relatively free from injury. Based on initial reports from Tomlin, they seem to be in a similar situation after starting a season 2-0 for the first time since 2020. Still, QB Russell Wilson didn’t play due to a calf injury while OG Isaac Seumalo remains out with a pec strain. WR Roman Wilson has also been working back to full health due to his ankle sprain suffered in late July.

Tomlin’s next injury update will come Tuesday afternoon during his noon/ET presser.

Pittsburgh will rest and get ready for its home opener next Sunday at 1 PM/ET versus the Los Angeles Chargers.