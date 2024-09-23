Highsmith Says Current Groin Injury Aggravation Of Training Camp One

While Alex Highsmith can celebrate another Pittsburgh Steelers win that pushed them to 3-0, there’s uncertainty over whether he’ll take the field next weekend to help push the streak to four. Speaking to reporters Monday afternoon, Highsmith compared the groin injury he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers to the one he suffered midway through training camp.

“It was feeling great,” Highsmith said via The Trib’s Chris Adamski of where he stood entering Week 3. “Recovering from it, taking all the proper precautions, getting a bunch of recovery and stuff. It’s frustrating when it happens. Same injury happens.”

Alex Highsmith said his injury is similar to the one that ailed him during training camp pic.twitter.com/V1gtBAyOCS — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 23, 2024

Per The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, Highsmith confirmed it’s an aggravation and is awaiting results of his MRI.

As we noted during the summer, Highsmith missed a fair amount of training camp with the injury. While he didn’t look visibly injured, the team was cautious with his return and only began ramping him up late in camp. Highsmith initially suffered the injury on Aug. 6. He didn’t dress again until the 14th, the team’s final camp practice, and was limited to just individual work.

Highsmith worked during individual session but not during team periods — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 14, 2024

Pittsburgh opted to hold him out of the entire preseason, not playing him or T.J. Watt. Highsmith got through the first two weeks without issue but tweaked the injury rushing off the edge late in the first half of yesterday’s game, one play after nearly sacking QB Justin Herbert. At RDE, Highsmith limps as he turns upfield at the end of his rush. Initially listed as doubtful, he didn’t return to the game.

It’s far from the Steelers’ only soft-tissue issue lingering from the preseason. QB Russell Wilson aggravated his calf right before the season began, the nine-time Pro Bowler inactive the first three weeks and likely losing his job to Justin Fields as a result. RB Jaylen Warren doesn’t seem fully past his hamstring injury he sustained against the Buffalo Bills in mid-August, pulled by Mike Tomlin for the end of Sunday’s win as RB Cordarrelle Patterson split time with RB Najee Harris on the final series.

Fortunately for the Steelers, EDGE Nick Herbig is a starting-caliber player who dominated off the bench. Despite limited snaps, he recorded three pressures, two sacks, and one forced fumble. If Highsmith is out this week, Herbig will seamlessly slide into the starting role. The new No. 3 outside linebacker might be a more open question. DeMarvin Leal has been wearing dual DL/EDGE hats this year and will likely see more playing time.

Last year, Cam Heyward pushed through his groin injury and fully tore it in the opener. Highsmith is lucky to avoid a similar fate. But to prevent another and even further injury, the Steelers will likely be careful with how soon they bring him back.