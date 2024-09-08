‘He Wants The Long Balls’: Mike Tomlin Had No Hesitation Calling On Chris Boswell For Long FGs

With a new-look offense and a backup quarterback making his first start for the Pittsburgh Steelers, it was a familiar face who did all of the scoring for the Black and Gold in the 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

That would be veteran kicker Chris Boswell.

After a shaky summer that saw him miss some kicks in the preseason and in training camp, Boswell made NFL history on Sunday in the win. He became the second kicker ever to hit 100 percent of his kicks with at least six field goals in Week 1 of the season, joining former NFL kicker John Carney.

Kickers to be 100% and make at least 6 field goals in a Week 1 game, NFL history. John Carney – 1993

On the day, Boswell connected from 57, 51, 44, 56, 40 and 25 yards, putting up all the points for the Steelers on the day.

Speaking to reporters after the win, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that Boswell lives for the long ball and that he had no hesitation whatsoever calling on Boswell to make some big kicks.

“Man, we all know what he’s capable of. I don’t think anybody in that locker room is surprised by what he was able to do, as a matter of fact,” Tomlin said of Boswell, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “He loves it, you know what I mean? Like, I’ve been around this guy a long time, man. He wants the long ball. He’s built for it. And I think it’s just really displayed in my confidence in him, man.

“I don’t have any hesitation to send him out there. As a matter of fact, I look forward to sending him out there ’cause I know he relishes it and so, we’re thankful for that.”

On a day in which he was absolutely needed, Boswell, who is one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history on kicks of 50 plus yards, came through in the clutch.

Kicking indoors, Boswell had the ball booming off his deadly right foot, leading to one heck of a day for the 10th-year veteran, accounting for every single Steelers point on the day.

Sunday’s performance against the Falcons called to mind Boswell’s big day in the 2016 AFC Divisional Round against the Kansas City Chiefs, in which he connected on six field goals in Arrowhead Stadium to lead the Steelers to a playoff win.

The stakes were much lower today, but in a week in which the Steelers were handed some significant adversity late in the week and needed to find a way to win a football game, Boswell was money.

He lives for the big kicks, especially ones 50+ yards. The Steelers are incredibly fortunate to have that type of talent at that position, both now and moving forward.