Former Steelers LB Kwon Alexander Works Out For Falcons

After tearing his Achilles midway through the 2023 season, former Pittsburgh Steelers LB Kwon Alexander might be close to getting back into the league. Following months of rehab, Alexander had his first known NFL workout since the injury. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Atlanta Falcons brought him in for a Friday workout.

He was one of three linebackers brought in as the Falcons potentially eye adding depth.

The #Falcons worked out a trio of veteran LBs today: Kwon Alexander, Rashaan Evans and Josh Woods. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 13, 2024

Signed by the Steelers last July shortly after training camp opened, Alexander provided an immediate impact and made up one-third of the inside linebacker trio alongside Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts. After Holcomb went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 9, Alexander tore his Achilles the following week against the Green Bay Packers while covering a pass in the end zone. He was placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

Alexander ended 2023 appearing in nine games, making two starts, and recording 41 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and an interception, the latter clinching a win over the Titans.

A free agent once 2024 began, Alexander has put in long hours rehabbing. In May, he shared videos of him jumping and running and seemingly healthy.

He worked with Dr. Sharif Tabbah at Alkeme Performance, the same doctor who worked with him after tearing his Achilles the first time in 2020. Alexander could be a rare instance of a player returning to the league after tearing an Achilles in both his feet.

While there’s no news on him being signed, the Falcons thought enough of his progress to invite him to their facility. Even if he doesn’t get inked to a contract, a strong workout and proof of health could begin drumming up interest around the league. If Alexander can play like he did before getting hurt last season, he can offer an NFL team quality linebacker play.

Drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015, Alexander has appeared in 104 games with 88 starts. He has 631 tackles, 13.5 sacks, and nine career interceptions, making the Pro Bowl in 2017.